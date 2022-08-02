Ilya Kharun Removed from Junior Pan Pacs Team Among Citizenship Confusion

Star age group swimmer Ilya Kharun has been removed from the U.S. roster for the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in August and the Open Water World Junior Championships in September.

USA Swimming confirmed the news, saying that they were “recently informed that Ilya is not an American citizen.”

It is not clear how or why Kharun got so far into the selection process before it became known that he was not a US citizen, and the 17-year old Sandpipers of Nevada swimmer declined to comment, for now, on the situation.

While Kharun is a member of a USA Swimming team, an individual close to the situation tells SwimSwam that they believe Kharun was born in Canada.

There is other likely fallout from the fact that Kharun is not an American citizen. That includes invalidation of his National Age Group Record from December, which is currently still recognized in USA Swimming’s official records lists. Kharun swam a 45.59 in the 100-yard fly at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships West meet last year, which broke the prior record of 45.62 set by Luca Urlando.

The USA Swimming submission form required for all National Age Group Records includes the rules that an athlete must be a U.S. citizen.

USA Swimming did not respond to how they would handle the record, nor how they would handle his results from Open Water Nationals or April’s US International Team Trials. Both of those meets were only open to athletes eligible to represent the United States, which we now know Kharun is not, and among his results was a Junior National title in the 7.5km open water race.

USA Swimming’s Junior Pan Pacs roster was already over the statutory limit of 40 athletes by one, another wrinkle they declined to explain, though Kharun’s scratch makes it moot. This means that Kharun’s roster slot won’t be filled.

He will be replaced by Alex Ayers of SwimMAC Carolina in the 7.5km race at the Open Water World Junior Championships in September. Ayers finished 3rd in the 7.5km US National Junior Championship race earlier this year behind Kharun and Luke Ellis, who is already on the team.

Updated US Roster for the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

*Club affiliation when athlete had their qualifying swim.

**Matthew Lucky is listed as being in the 200/400 free on the official USA Swimming roster. We believe that this is an error, and he was selected in the 200 breast.

Events listed are the events each athlete qualified for the team in. Athletes may choose to swim additional events at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

Updated Roster for the 2022 Open Water World Junior Swimming Championships

Girls

Boys