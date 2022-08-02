Ilya Kharun Removed from Junior Pan Pacs Team Among Citizenship Confusion

Star age group swimmer Ilya Kharun has been removed from the U.S. roster for the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in August and the Open Water World Junior Championships in September.
USA Swimming confirmed the news, saying that they were “recently informed that Ilya is not an American citizen.”
It is not clear how or why Kharun got so far into the selection process before it became known that he was not a US citizen, and the 17-year old Sandpipers of Nevada swimmer declined to comment, for now, on the situation.
While Kharun is a member of a USA Swimming team, an individual close to the situation tells SwimSwam that they believe Kharun was born in Canada.
There is other likely fallout from the fact that Kharun is not an American citizen. That includes invalidation of his National Age Group Record from December, which is currently still recognized in USA Swimming’s official records lists. Kharun swam a 45.59 in the 100-yard fly at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships West meet last year, which broke the prior record of 45.62 set by Luca Urlando.
The USA Swimming submission form required for all National Age Group Records includes the rules that an athlete must be a U.S. citizen.
USA Swimming did not respond to how they would handle the record, nor how they would handle his results from Open Water Nationals or April’s US International Team Trials. Both of those meets were only open to athletes eligible to represent the United States, which we now know Kharun is not, and among his results was a Junior National title in the 7.5km open water race.
USA Swimming’s Junior Pan Pacs roster was already over the statutory limit of 40 athletes by one, another wrinkle they declined to explain, though Kharun’s scratch makes it moot. This means that Kharun’s roster slot won’t be filled.
He will be replaced by Alex Ayers of SwimMAC Carolina in the 7.5km race at the Open Water World Junior Championships in September. Ayers finished 3rd in the 7.5km US National Junior Championship race earlier this year behind Kharun and Luke Ellis, who is already on the team.
Updated US Roster for the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships
|2022 JUNIOR PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS U.S. ROSTER
|Women’s Team
|Name
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Club*
|Berit Berglund
|100 BK
|Carmel, Ind
|Carmel Swim Club
|Lily Christianson
|50 FR
|Osceola, Ind .
|Irish Aquatics
|Jillian Cox
|800 FR
|Cedar Park, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Piper Enge
|100 BR
|Mercer Island, Wash .
|Bellevue Club Swim Team
|Erin Gemmell
|200/400 FR
|Potomac, Md .
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|Cavan Gormsen
|400 FR
|Wantagh, N .Y
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|Kayla Han
|1500 FR/400 IM
|La Mirada, Calif .
|La Mirada Armada
|Bailey Hartman
|100 FL
|Danville, Calif
|Crow Canyon Sharks
|Tess Howley
|200 FL
|Rockaway Park, N .Y
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|Natalie Mannion
|200 BK
|Boston, Mass .
|Commonwealth Swimming
|Michaela Mattes
|800/1500 FR
|Sarasota, Fla .
|Sarasota Sharks
|Anna Moesch
|50/100 FR
|Green Brook, N .J .
|Greater Somerset County YMCA
|Kennedy Noble
|200 BK
|Avondale, Ariz . .
|Phoenix Swim Club
|Teagan O’Dell
|200 IM
|West Covina, Calif
|Irvine Novaquatics
|Julia Podkoscielny
|400 IM
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla
|Pine Crest Swimming
|Alex Shackell
|100/200 FL
|Nashville, Tenn
|Carmel Swim Club
|Emily Thompson
|200 IM
|Basking Ridge, N .J
|Greater Somerset County YMCA
|Maggie Wanezek
|100 BK
|Brookfield, Wisc.
|Elmbrook Swim Club
|Gracie Weyant
|200 BR
|Sarasota, Fla .
|Sarasota Sharks
|Kayla Wilson
|100/200 FR
|Virginia Beach, Fla .
|Tide Swimming
|Men’s Team
|Name
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Club*
|Spencer Aurnou-Rhees
|200 IM
|Bexley, Ohio
|New Albany Aquatic Club
|Ben Delmar
|200 BR
|Charlotte, N .C .
|SwimMAC Carolina
|Daniel Diehl
|100 BK
|Cumberland, Md .
|YMCA of Cumberland
|Diggory Dillingham
|50 FR
|Bend, Ore .
|Bend Swim Club
|Bobby Dinunzio
|1500 FR
|Virginia Beach, Va
|Tide Swimming
|Alec Enyeart
|400/800/1500 FR
|Kansas City, Mo .
|Tsunami Swim Team of K .C .
|Zhier Fan
|100 BR
|Plano, Texas
|Metroplex Aquatics
|Thomas Heilman
|100/200 FL, 50 FR
|Crozet, Va
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|Keaton Jones
|200 BK
|Gilbert, Ariz .
|Swim Neptune
|Cooper Lucas
|400 IM
|Keller, Texas
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|Matthew Lucky
|(200 breast**)
|Harrisburg, N .C .
|SwimMAC Carolina
|Rex Maurer
|200/400 FR
|Pasadena, Calif .
|Rose Bowl Aquatics
|Henry McFadden
|200 FR
|Haddonfield, N.J.
|Jersey Wahoos
|Watson Nguyen
|100 BR
|Plano, Texas
|Metroplex Aquatics
|Josh Parent
|800 FR
|Wilbraham, Mass
|Bluefish Swim Club
|Aaron Shackell
|200 FL
|Carmel, Ind
|Carmel Swim Club
|Hudson Williams
|100 FR
|Powell, Ohio
|New Albany Aquatic Club
|Maximus Williamson
|200/400 IM
|Southlake, Texas
|North Texas Nadadores
|Kaii Winkler
|100 FR
|Miami, Fla
|Eagle Aquatics
|Josh Zuchowski
|100/200 BK
|Jupiter, Fla .
|Flood Aquatics Swim Team
|Head Coach: Brent Arckey (Sarasota Sharks)
|Assistant Coaches: Chuck Batchelor (SwimMAC Carolina), Tom Kleiboeker (Tsunami Swim Team of K .C .), Ginny Nussbaum (Long Island Aquatic Club),
*Club affiliation when athlete had their qualifying swim.
**Matthew Lucky is listed as being in the 200/400 free on the official USA Swimming roster. We believe that this is an error, and he was selected in the 200 breast.
Events listed are the events each athlete qualified for the team in. Athletes may choose to swim additional events at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships
Updated Roster for the 2022 Open Water World Junior Swimming Championships
Girls
- Mariah Denigan (Indiana University) – 10K
- Summer Smith (University of Tennessee) – 10K
- Katie Grimes (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 7.5K
- Claire Stuhlmacher (Fast Lane Aquatics’) – 7.5K
- Claire Weinstein (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 5K
- Abigail Miller (Mission Viejo Nadadores) – 5K
Boys
- Joshua Brown (Highlander Aquatic Club) – 10K
- Brice Barrieault (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 10K
- Alex Ayers (SwimMAC Carolina) – 7.5K
- Luke Ellis (Sandpipers of Nevada) – 7.5K
- Samuel Marsteiner (New Wave Swim Team) – 5K
- Nathan Szobota (NOVA of Virginia) – 5K
This situation suggests that Ilya’s parents might not be U.S. citizens, either, or at least not when he was born. If he were born abroad and at least one parent was a U.S. citizen at the time of his birth, he would be a U.S. citizen through that parent, assuming the parents were legally married at the time. (A consular or embassy certificate also needs to be filed.)
Are there any occasions when swimmers participating in USA Swimming must show a birth certificate? When they first register? To prove age group division. When they set a national age group record or American record? This whole situation is so odd. I wish Ilya well and hope he gets his citizenship status… Read more »
As a Canadian, this is a pleasant surprise
This whole thing is bananas. What???
Oops
I mean pretty big error…hard to believe he didn’t know?
What passport does he have?
He probably didn’t have one? Which led us to this.
If he needs tips, he can contact the GOAT Santo Condorelli aka Mr. Worldwide.
Nice of you to volunteer Santo’s vast wealth of knowledge on the topic. I wonder if any Russians have contacted him.
Snap him up quick Canada!
Where would his PBs have placed at Canadian trials?
1st
wow….who dropped the ball on this?? Poor kid….
He and his family, as well as his coaches, surely know that you need to be a citizen of the Country you are representing. Did USA swimming drop the ball? Absolutely. However, if you are a multi-National athlete, the onus is on you to understand what the rules, regulations and obligations are when you sign under one country.