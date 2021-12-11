Sandpipers Ilya Kharun Breaks Urlando’s 15-16 NAG with 45.59 100 Fly in Austin

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
BOYS 100 FLY
- Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club): 45.46
- Ilya Kharun (SAND), 16 – 45.59
- Connor Foote (AAAA), 17 – 46.31
- Brian Lee (BC), 17 – 46.81
The Sandpipers of Nevada have a really great thing going right now. The general perception may be that Sandpipers just turns out great distance swimmers, but that’s not really the case. Tonight, 16-year-old Ilya Kharun won the boys 100 fly at the West Speedo Winter Juniors meet, breaking the 15-16 boys NAG in the process. Moreover, Bella Sims won the girls 100 fly, making it a sweep of the fly for the Sandpipers.
In case you didn’t see our post on him, Kharun had an unbelievably successful month of October. He’s been shedding time like nobody’s business, and tonight that resulted in his taking down Luca Urlando’s 15-16 NAG.
Kharun swam a 45.59, clipping Urlando’s mark of 45.62. Here is a split comparison between Kharum’s swim tonight, and Urlando’s NAG swim.
|Split
|Ilya Kharun 2021 Winter Jr West NAG
|Luca Urlando Previous NAG
|50m
|21.23
|21.42
|100m
|24.36
|24.20
Kharun had more front-end speed tonight than Urlando did back in 2o18, putting up an speedy 21.23 on the opening 50.
The 16-year-old’s improvement curve in the 100 fly has been shocking over the last year. Last December, Kharun swam a personal best of 51.67 at the Las Vegas Super Finals. Let’s take a look at his progression in the last year:
|Date
|Time
|Meet
|Improvement
|12/20/2020
|51.67
|2020 UT Las Vegas Super Finals
|4/9/2021
|48.90
|2021 FL GAIN Invitational
|-2.77
|9/25/2021
|47.96
|2021 CA BCH vs SAND Dual
|-0.94
|11/12/2021
|47.13
|2021 PC CARS NV State Champs
|-0.83
|12/10/2021
|46.50
|2021 Speedo Winter Jr West Prelims
|-0.63
|12/10/2021
|45.59
|2021 Speedo Winter Jr West Finals
|-0.91
YOOOO WHAT ARE THEY DOING IN VEGAS???
There is sooooo much young incredible talent. Good god. They are all just throwing down!