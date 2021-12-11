Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Day 3 Combined Results

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Friday of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships featured the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 back, and 100 breast individually. Above, you can find the combined results from the East and West sites. Note: the results include the lead-off legs from the 200 free relay at the end of the finals session. The 50 free was competed individually on Thursday.

Highlights: