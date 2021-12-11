Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Day 3 Combined Results

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream
- Friday Prelims Recap
SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Friday prelims recap
- Friday Finals Heat Sheets
FRIDAY GIRLS COMBINED RESULTS
FRIDAY BOYS COMBINED RESULTS
Friday of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships featured the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 back, and 100 breast individually. Above, you can find the combined results from the East and West sites. Note: the results include the lead-off legs from the 200 free relay at the end of the finals session. The 50 free was competed individually on Thursday.
Highlights:
- Bella Sims (Sandpipers of Nevada) and Leah Hayes (Fox Valley Park District) had another showdown tonight, this time in the 200 free. Unlike the 200 IM last night, Sims had the edge tonight, winning in a new meet record of 1:42.92. Just like last night, Sims pulled off an impressive double, having won the girls 100 fly right before the 200 free.
- The girls 100 fly also saw Carmel’s Alex Shackell have a huge swim of 51.21, which was the fastest of both sites. 13-year-old Charlotte Crush became the fastest 13yo ever with a 52.52. Shackell is now #2 among 15-16s all-time.
- Thomas Heilman broke his 11th and 12th National Age Group Records in the past 10 days tonight. The 14-year-old posted the 2nd-fastest overall 100 fly (45.81), and the 4th-fastest 200 free (1:34.68).
- The competition was much more even tonight between the East and West sites than Thursday night.