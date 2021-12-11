Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 3 Race Videos

Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships-West. The B finals and other videos can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

GIRLS 400 IM

  • Meet record: Brooke Forde (Lakeside Seahawks): 4:02.51
  1. Katie Grimes (SAND), 15 – 4:00.66
  2. Justina Kozan (Una SET), 17 – 4:06.74
  3. Lucy Bell (Fort Collins), 17 – 4:10.78

BOYS 400 IM

  • Meet record: Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays): 3:38.65

Top 3:

  1. Maximus Williamson (NTN), 15 – 3:42.22
  2. Cooper Lucas (LAC), 16 – 3:46.26
  3. Humberto Najera (UN), 16 – 3:47.33

GIRLS 100 FLY

  • Meet record: Claire Curzan (TAC Titans): 50.87
  1. Bella Sims (SAND), 16 – 52.21
  2. Lucy Bell (FAST), 17 – 52.65
  3. Annika Parkhe (PAC), 16 – 52.80

BOYS 100 FLY

  • Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club): 45.46
  1. Ilya Kharun (SAND), 16 – 45.59
  2. Connor Foote (AAAA), 17 – 46.31
  3. Brian Lee (BC), 17 – 46.81

Watch Ilya Kharun drop another second to break the 15-16 NAG in the boys 100 fly.

GIRLS 200 FREE

  • Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide) 1:43.27

Top 3:

  1. Bella Sims (SAND), 16 – 1:42.92
  2. Leah Hayes (TIDE), 16 – 1:44.13
  3. Teagen O’Dell (NOVA), 15 – 1:44.62

BOYS 200 FREE

  • Meet record: Drew Kibler (Carmel Swim Club): 1:33.40

Top 3:

  1. Nate Germonprez (ISWM), 17 – 1:34.19
  2. Rex Maurer (ROSE), 17 – 1:34.59
  3. Zach Larrick (ROSE), 17 – 1:35.27

GIRLS 100 BREAST

  • Meet record: Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club): 58.19

Top 3:

  1. Emma Weber (TOPS), 17 – 59.03
  2. Aubree Brouwer (SPA), 17 – 59.37
  3. Caroline Bricker (COSA), 16 – 1:00.37

BOYS 100 BREAST

  • Meet record: Michael Andrew (Indie Swimming): 52.21

Top 3:

  1. Charlie Arnold (BC), 17 – 53.22
  2. Logan Brown (FCST), 16 – 53.57
  3. Kledi Kadiu (CSP), 18 – 53.72
  4. Kael Mlinek (ISWM), 17 – 53.82

GIRLS 100 BACK

  • Meet record: Katherine Berkoff (Missoula Aquatic Club): 50.72

Top 3:

  1. Kennedy Noble (PSC), 17 – 52.62
  2. Emma Kern (AQJT), 16 – 52.83
  3. Annika Parkhe (PAC), 16 – 53.15

BOYS 100 BACK

  • Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club): 45.58

Top 3:

  1. Nick Simons (LOSC), 17 – 46.39
  2. Quintin McCarty (PPA), 18 – 46.55
  3. Kyle Brill (UN-CA), 18 – 47.37

GIRLS 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet record: Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club (B Semenuk, S Moore, M Parker, K Douglass), 2018: 1:29.04

Top 3:

  1. Sandpipers – 1:31.10
  2. Irvine Novaquatics – 1:31.38
  3. Elevation – 1:32.06

BOYS 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • Meet record: Bolles School Sharks (Caeleb Dressel, Santo Condorelli, Emiro Goossen, Joseph Schooling, 2012: 1:19.03

Top 3:

  1. Rose Bowl – 1:20.71
  2. Lakeside – 1:21.13
  3. Coronado – 1:21.14

 

