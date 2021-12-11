Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 3 Race Videos

Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships-West. The B finals and other videos can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
GIRLS 400 IM
Meet record: Brooke Forde (Lakeside Seahawks): 4:02.51
- Katie Grimes (SAND), 15 – 4:00.66
- Justina Kozan (Una SET), 17 – 4:06.74
- Lucy Bell (Fort Collins), 17 – 4:10.78
BOYS 400 IM
- Meet record: Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays): 3:38.65
Top 3:
- Maximus Williamson (NTN), 15 – 3:42.22
- Cooper Lucas (LAC), 16 – 3:46.26
- Humberto Najera (UN), 16 – 3:47.33
GIRLS 100 FLY
- Meet record: Claire Curzan (TAC Titans): 50.87
- Bella Sims (SAND), 16 – 52.21
- Lucy Bell (FAST), 17 – 52.65
- Annika Parkhe (PAC), 16 – 52.80
BOYS 100 FLY
- Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club): 45.46
- Ilya Kharun (SAND), 16 – 45.59
- Connor Foote (AAAA), 17 – 46.31
- Brian Lee (BC), 17 – 46.81
Watch Ilya Kharun drop another second to break the 15-16 NAG in the boys 100 fly.
GIRLS 200 FREE
Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide) 1:43.27
Top 3:
- Bella Sims (SAND), 16 – 1:42.92
- Leah Hayes (TIDE), 16 – 1:44.13
- Teagen O’Dell (NOVA), 15 – 1:44.62
BOYS 200 FREE
- Meet record: Drew Kibler (Carmel Swim Club): 1:33.40
Top 3:
- Nate Germonprez (ISWM), 17 – 1:34.19
- Rex Maurer (ROSE), 17 – 1:34.59
- Zach Larrick (ROSE), 17 – 1:35.27
GIRLS 100 BREAST
- Meet record: Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club): 58.19
Top 3:
- Emma Weber (TOPS), 17 – 59.03
- Aubree Brouwer (SPA), 17 – 59.37
- Caroline Bricker (COSA), 16 – 1:00.37
BOYS 100 BREAST
- Meet record: Michael Andrew (Indie Swimming): 52.21
Top 3:
- Charlie Arnold (BC), 17 – 53.22
- Logan Brown (FCST), 16 – 53.57
- Kledi Kadiu (CSP), 18 – 53.72
- Kael Mlinek (ISWM), 17 – 53.82
GIRLS 100 BACK
- Meet record: Katherine Berkoff (Missoula Aquatic Club): 50.72
Top 3:
- Kennedy Noble (PSC), 17 – 52.62
- Emma Kern (AQJT), 16 – 52.83
- Annika Parkhe (PAC), 16 – 53.15
BOYS 100 BACK
- Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club): 45.58
Top 3:
- Nick Simons (LOSC), 17 – 46.39
- Quintin McCarty (PPA), 18 – 46.55
- Kyle Brill (UN-CA), 18 – 47.37
GIRLS 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Meet record: Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club (B Semenuk, S Moore, M Parker, K Douglass), 2018: 1:29.04
Top 3:
- Sandpipers – 1:31.10
- Irvine Novaquatics – 1:31.38
- Elevation – 1:32.06
BOYS 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- Meet record: Bolles School Sharks (Caeleb Dressel, Santo Condorelli, Emiro Goossen, Joseph Schooling, 2012: 1:19.03
Top 3:
- Rose Bowl – 1:20.71
- Lakeside – 1:21.13
- Coronado – 1:21.14