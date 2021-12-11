Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 3 Race Videos

Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

Below are videos of all the championship final races from Day Two of the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships-West. The B finals and other videos can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

GIRLS 400 IM

Meet record: Brooke Forde (Lakeside Seahawks): 4:02.51

BOYS 400 IM

Meet record: Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays): 3:38.65

Top 3:

Maximus Williamson (NTN), 15 – 3:42.22 Cooper Lucas (LAC), 16 – 3:46.26 Humberto Najera (UN), 16 – 3:47.33

GIRLS 100 FLY

Meet record: Claire Curzan (TAC Titans): 50.87

BOYS 100 FLY

Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club): 45.46

Watch Ilya Kharun drop another second to break the 15-16 NAG in the boys 100 fly.

GIRLS 200 FREE

Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide) 1:43.27

Top 3:

Bella Sims (SAND), 16 – 1:42.92 Leah Hayes (TIDE), 16 – 1:44.13 Teagen O’Dell (NOVA), 15 – 1:44.62

BOYS 200 FREE

Meet record: Drew Kibler (Carmel Swim Club): 1:33.40

Top 3:

GIRLS 100 BREAST

Meet record: Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club): 58.19

Top 3:

Emma Weber (TOPS), 17 – 59.03 Aubree Brouwer (SPA), 17 – 59.37 Caroline Bricker (COSA), 16 – 1:00.37

BOYS 100 BREAST

Meet record: Michael Andrew (Indie Swimming): 52.21

Top 3:

Charlie Arnold (BC), 17 – 53.22 Logan Brown (FCST), 16 – 53.57 Kledi Kadiu (CSP), 18 – 53.72 Kael Mlinek (ISWM), 17 – 53.82

GIRLS 100 BACK

Meet record: Katherine Berkoff (Missoula Aquatic Club): 50.72

Top 3:

BOYS 100 BACK

Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club): 45.58

Top 3:

Nick Simons (LOSC), 17 – 46.39 Quintin McCarty (PPA), 18 – 46.55 Kyle Brill (UN-CA), 18 – 47.37

GIRLS 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet record: Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club (B Semenuk, S Moore, M Parker, K Douglass), 2018: 1:29.04

Top 3:

Sandpipers – 1:31.10 Irvine Novaquatics – 1:31.38 Elevation – 1:32.06

BOYS 200 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

Meet record: Bolles School Sharks (Caeleb Dressel, Santo Condorelli, Emiro Goossen, Joseph Schooling, 2012: 1:19.03

Top 3: