Alex Walsh Rips Fastest Ever Dual Meet 100 Breast with 56.98 in Austin

2025 EDDIE REESE SHOWDOWN

Women’s 100 Breast

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (IU) – 2019

2025 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.01

Top 8:

Alex Walsh (UVA) – 56.98 Piper Enge (Texas) – 57.68 Emma Weber (UVA) – 58.18 Abby Arens (Texas) – 59.07 Iza Adame (ASU) – 59.49 Aubree Brouwer (NC State) – 59.85 Lisa Nystrand (NC State) – 1:00.36 Emma Gehlert (ASU) – 1:00.82

Alex Walsh threw down a huge new career best of 56.98 en route to winning the women’s 100 breast at the Eddie Reese Showdown tonight. Not only is that Walsh’s career best, beating out her previous mark of 57.64, it marks the fastest women’s 100 breast dual meet performance in history. Walsh is the first woman to go under 57 seconds in a dual meet in the event.

While Walsh’s swim is the fastest ever in a dual meet, comes in as the 22nd-fastest performance all-time overall. She’s also now the #9 performer all-time in the event. Walsh now sits within striking distance of the Virginia program record of 56.09, which was set last year by Jasmine Nocentini, and also stands as the ACC Record in the event. Lilly King still holds the NCAA and American Record in the event with her career best of 55.73.

Moving into the outlook on the rest of this NCAA season, Walsh has now moved firmly in control of the event from a national standings perspective. Walsh is the first swimmer this season to crack 57 seconds in the 100 breast, with Florida’s Anita Bottazzo having been the next-fastest with a 57.49.

Not to be overlooked, Texas freshman Piper Enge ripped a huge new personal best tonight as well. Enge came in 2nd with a 57.68, which took nearly a second off her former PB of 58.45, which she had just set a little over a month ago. Enge is now 3rd in the NCAA this season, which is some very welcome news for the Longhorns, who lost two elite breaststrokers in Anna Elendt and Lydia Jacoby from last season.