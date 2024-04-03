Ilya Kharun Becomes U.S. Citizen, Still Plans To Race For Team Canada Moving Forward

Two-time World Championship medalist and one of the fastest up-and-coming butterfly swimmers in the world, Ilya Kharun, has secured U.S. Citizenship.

An individual close to the situation confirmed to SwimSwam last week that Kharun has completed the process of becoming a citizen. They added that Kharun still plans on swimming for Canada at international meets moving forward, which means Kharun will almost certainly attend the Canadian Olympic Trials in May.

Kharun was slated to represent Team USA at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, but was removed from the roster when his citizenship status was discovered. As a result, his 15-16 100-yard butterfly national age group record was also officially invalidated.

Kharun competed at last week’s NCAA Championship meet, which was contested in short course yards (SCY), where he helped the Sun Devils win their first ever National Championship title. Kharun contributed with an individual win in the 200 butterfly (1:38.26) as well as a 5th place finish in the 100 fly (44.26). His 100-yard fly time was a new best time, undercutting his previous mark of 44.32 by 0.06, while his 200 fly was just off his lifetime standard. He is the third fastest performer of all-time in the 200-yard fly, courtesy of his 1:37.93 marker from a January dual meet with Stanford.

Kharun swam for Team Canada at two separate World Championship meets, with the 2022 Melbourne Short Course Championships representing his debut. In Melbourne, he claimed two medals, an individual silver in the 100 fly and a bronze in the 4×50 mixed medley relay.

At last summer’s Fukuoka World Championships, Kharun’s best finish was in the 200 LCM fly, where he tied for 4th in 1:53.82. American Thomas Heilman matched him in that final, where both walked away with his personal bests.

Kharun owns six Canadian records, which are in the following events:

50 Butterfly (SCM) — 22.28

100 Butterfly (SCM) — 49.03

200 Butterfly (SCM) — 1:50.86

200 Butterfly (LCM) — 1:53.82

4×100 Freestyle Relay (SCM) — 3:07.10

4×50 Mixed Medley Relay (SCM) — 1:36.93

In order to represent a country at an international competition, World Aquatics requires an individual to either be a citizen of the country by birth OR reside in that country for at least three years. Kharun was born in Canada.

Just for context, to change sporting nationalities, the individual must wait a minimum of three years from when they last represented a country before competing for a new country at the international level. When changing sporting citizenships, an athlete must demonstrate uninterrupted residence in a country for three years prior to representing them, or prove a “genuine, close and established link to the country that he/she will represent.”

World Aquatics’ policy regarding nationality changes can be found here.