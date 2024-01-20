ASU Splits Dual vs. Stanford as Kharun Rips 1:37.9 200 Fly, Roghair 9:29 1000 Free

#1/#16 Arizona State @ #8/#6 Stanford

January 19, 2024

Avery Aquatic Center Stanford, California

SCY (25 yards)

Live Results

Results also available on Meet Mobile: “Arizona State @ Stanford”

Team Scores Women: Stanford (191.5 points) – ASU (98.5 points) Men: ASU (156.5 points) – Stanford (115.5 points)



Arizona State faced off with Stanford today in a conference dual meet, and we saw many nation leading times. The Stanford women and ASU men both walked away victorious, meaning both teams are currently undefeated in dual meet action. Notably, both teams wore technical suits for this meet.

Women’s Recap

The Stanford women kicked the day off strong, as the quartet of Natalie Mannion (24.92), Lucy Thomas (26.44), Lillie Nordmann (23.52), and Amy Tang (21.70) stopped the clock to win the 200 medley relay in 1:36.58. Just minutes later, junior Aurora Roghair clocked a massive 9:29.24 in the 1000 free, which represents the fastest time in the nation this year. The swim is a best time by over five seconds, as she eclipsed her previous best of 9:34.36 from October. The previous national leader was Georgia’s Abby McCulloh, who posted a time of 9:30.61 just one week ago.

The Stanford women would continue their momentum through to the first diving break, winning every event but one. Kayla Wilson (1:43.64) claimed victory in the 200 free, with teammate Roghair (1:44.56) hitting the wall for 2nd place. It was particularly impressive for Roghair, who won the 1000 less than 15 minutes prior. Roghair’s best time stands at the 1:44.10 she clocked at the Texas Invite last November, so she was within 0.46 of that swim just minutes after a nation-leading 1000. Roghair continued to impress in the 500 free, where she clocked a sub-4:40 effort of 4:39.94. Her time cleared the field by two seconds.

Natalie Mannion (52.76) won the 100 back, Lucy Thomas (58.93) grabbed the 100 breast win, and Amy Tang (22.33) won the 50 free before the first diving break. The swim from Thomas was a near lifetime best, just missing her 58.65 marker from March of 2023. Her swim today was also faster than the 59.48 she produced at the Texas Invite in November.

Tang and Mannion would double up on individual wins on the day. Tang stopped the clock in 48.57 to narrowly touch ahead of teammate Kayla Wilson (48.69) in the 100 free. Mannion took a convincing 200 back win, touching in 1:53.86 to clear the field by over three seconds.

Stanford freshman Caroline Bricker placed 2nd in the 100 breast, recording a new personal best time of 59.39 in the process. Bricker would go on to win the 200 breast later in today’s session, where she touched in 2:08.26. Bricker has had a big freshman year so far, clocking massive best times of 2:06.85 in the 200 breast, 1:55.49 in the 200 IM, and 4:03.49 in the 400 IM already this season.

A fun race unfolded in the 100 fly, where Stanford sophomore Gigi Johnson went to battle with ASU senior Lindsay Looney. Looney, who won the 200 fly earlier in the session, made a charge on the final 25 of the race. Johnson ultimately claimed the win though, touching in 52.42 to Looney’s 52.84.

After placing 3rd in the 200 fly earlier in the session (1:54.69), Stanford sophomore Lucy Bell clocked 1:55.67 en route to the 200 IM win. Bell touched just a few tenths ahead of ASU sophomore Ieva Maluka, who recorded a time of 1:55.93.

Stanford finished their impressive showing with a 1-2 finish in the 400 free relay. Stanford ‘B’ claimed the win, touching in 3:15.34 to the 3:15.60 produced by the ‘A’-squad. The winning relay consisted of Amy Tang (48.16), Kayla Wilson (48.66), Lucy Thomas (49.64), and Janelle Rudolph (48.88). Notably, the lead-off time from Tang was 0.41 quicker than she swam to win the individual event earlier.

Men’s Recap

The ASU men put on a show today, and it started from the very first event. The foursome of Hubert Kos (21.13), Leon Marchand (23.27), Ilya Kharun (19.35), and Jonny Kulow (18.49) combined for a sizzling 1:22.24 time in the 200 medley relay, taking the win by over a second. The Stanford line-up of Rafael Gu (21.47), Ron Polonsky (23.27), Andrei Minakov (19.79), and Jonathan Tan (18.95) touched in 1:23.48 for 2nd.

ASU sophomore Zalan Sarkany stopped the clock in 8:38.13 to win the 1000 free, a best time by more than eight seconds. His swim also represents a new ASU school record by that same eight second margin. Sarkany is now the NCAA-leading swimmer in both the 1000 and 1650 freestyle events, as he posted a quick 14:28.09 in the 1650 a few weeks ago.

Sarkany continued his momentum in the 500 free about an hour later, where he touched in 4:13.95. It was another best time for the sophomore, undercutting his previous best of 4:15.02.

Sophomore Jonny Kulow claimed two individual wins on the day, taking the 50 free (19.19) and 100 free (42.44) events.

World record holder Leon Marchand was victorious in three different individuals events: the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. His first win came in the 100 breast, where he touched in 51.46. This was a very close race, as he touched just 0.03 ahead of Stanford junior Ron Polonsky at the finish.

Marchand claimed the 200 breast win by nearly two seconds, finishing in a time of 1:51.71 to lead a 1-2-3 finish for the Sun Devils. Senior teammate David Schlicht (1:53.56) touched 2nd, while Sophomore Cale Martter (1:54.01) finished 3rd.

Marchand’s most dominant showing came in the form of the 200 IM, where he won by nearly 3.5 seconds. He finished in a time of 1:38.78, while teammate Hubert Kos (1:42.22) hit the touchpad in 2nd place. Kos also had a successful day, sweeping the individual backstroke events. He took the 100 win in 45.28, before claiming the 200 in 1:38.96.

Stanford freshman Henry McFadden grabbed a win for Stanford in the 200 free, where he touched in 1:32.88. It was a tight battle the whole way with ASU junior Patrick Sammon, who finished in 1:33.03. Sammon was out nearly a full second faster at the halfway mark, but McFadden’s strong back half propelled him to victory. This 200 free race was deep, as 1:33.67, 1:33.86, and 1:33.91 rounded out the top five.

The butterfly races were a big highlight today, as Ilya Kharun of ASU and Andrei Minakov of Stanford were on fire. Kharun was victorious in the 200 distance, ripping a best time (and ASU school record) of 1:37.93 to win. Minakov, who typically focus on 50/100 distances, surprised with a big time swim of 1:38.63. The time from Kharun rockets him to the 2nd fastest performer in history, and he now only sits behind NCAA-record holder Jack Conger (1:37.35). The roles were reversed in the 100 fly, where 2022 NCAA Champion Minakov touched in 44.16 to Kharun’s 44.72.

Stanford ended the day with a win in the 400 free relay, where they touched just 0.15 ahead of the Sun Devils. The quartet of Rafael Gu (42.76), Jonathan Tan (42.88), Andres Dupont Cabrera (42.09), and Andrei Minakov (41.42) finished in a time of 2:49.15. ASU’s squad of Tiago Behar (43.00), Patrick Sammon (42.38), Ilya Kharun (42.15), and Jonny Kulow (41.77) combined to post a respectable 2:49.30.

Both teams will be back in action tomorrow. The Sun Devils will take on California in Berkeley, while Stanford will welcome the Arizona Wildcats.