Charlotte Bonnet Bags Double Gold To Open 2024 Geneva Challenge

2024 GENEVA CHALLENGE

Friday, January 19th – Sunday, January 21st

Geneva, Switzerland

LCM (50m)

Results

The 57th annual Geneva Challenge kicked off today from Switzerland with a solid domestic contingent hosting elements from Great Britain, France, Sweden and beyond.

Right off the bat, 21-year-old Antonio Djakovic of the host nation nailed a new meet record en route to winning gold in the men’s 800m free.

Stopping the clock at 7:58.01, Djakovic overtook the previous meet mark of 7:59.14 Italian Gabriele Detti put on the books at last year’s edition of this competition.

Djakovic was able to out-touch Daniel Jervis of Great Britain, with Jervis settling for silver only .02 behind in 7:58.03. Also landing on the podium was Tyler Melbourne-Smith of GBR who notched an effort of 8:04.46.

Djakovic’s time established a new personal best for the 2021 Short Course World Championships medalist, representing his first-ever outing under the 8:00 barrier.

As for Jervis, the Welsh ace owns a lifetime best of 7:47.81 in this event, a time he registered last year to become GBR’s 4th-quickest performer in history.

French Olympian Charlotte Bonnet dove in for two events to kick off her campaign, with the 28-year-old taking on the women’s 100m free and 200m IM.

Bonnet found success in each, turning in a 100m free time of 55.29 followed by a 2IM effort of 2:13.90. The latter checked in as a new Geneva Challenge meet record, with her outing surpassing the previous mark of 2:15.12 Maria Ugolkova logged in 2019.

Additional Notes