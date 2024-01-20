Unsuited Gretchen Walsh Blasts Fastest 50 Free Split Of All-Time With 20.19

Virginia vs NC State vs UNC

January 19-20, 2024

SCY

Meet Mobile “UVA vs NCST vs UNC”

Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh continued her dominance on Friday night. Walsh led off Virginia’s 400 medley relay in a 48.77, setting a new pool record. Closing the meet, Walsh split a 20.19 on the second leg of the 200 freestyle relay. That was the fastest 50 free split of all-time.

All-Time Relay Performers, 50 SCY Freestyle

Walsh previously held the 6th fastest split ever which she swam last year with a 20.48. Not only was Walsh’s split tonight a huge swim in history but it also was unsuited.

The previous fastest split of all time stood at a 20.27 from Anna Hopkin in 2020. Notably, there was a touchpad error during Hopkins swim, but nonetheless, Walsh now holds the fastest split in history.

In addition to her 50 freestyle split, Walsh also had a huge swim leading off swimming backstroke on the team’s 400 medley relay. Walsh swam a 48.77, just over half of a second off of her NCAA record time that stands at a 48.26 which she swam to capture the NCAA title last year. Once again, Walsh was unsuited in the race.

Walsh’s 100 backstroke was her first time under the 49 second mark at a dual meet. It also was her second time under the 49 second mark ever, as she was only faster in finals last year with her record setting time of a 48.26. Even unsuited, Walsh’s swim was the third-fastest performance ever. In addition to her record-setting swim, only Katharine Berkoff has been faster as Berkoff swam a 48.74 to win the 2022 NCAA title.