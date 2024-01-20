Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Unsuited Gretchen Walsh Blasts Fastest 50 Free Split Of All-Time With 20.19

Comments: 6

Virginia vs NC State vs UNC

  • January 19-20, 2024
  • SCY
  • Meet Mobile “UVA vs NCST vs UNC”

Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh continued her dominance on Friday night. Walsh led off Virginia’s 400 medley relay in a 48.77, setting a new pool record. Closing the meet, Walsh split a 20.19 on the second leg of the 200 freestyle relay. That was the fastest 50 free split of all-time.

All-Time Relay Performers, 50 SCY Freestyle

  1. Gretchen Walsh (2024) – 20.19
  2. Anna Hopkin (2020) – 20.27
  3. Kate Douglass (2023) — 20.34
  4. Maggie MacNeil (2023) – 20.37
  5. Simone Manuel (2018)/Abbey Weitzeil – 20.45

Walsh previously held the 6th fastest split ever which she swam last year with a 20.48. Not only was Walsh’s split tonight a huge swim in history but it also was unsuited.

The previous fastest split of all time stood at a 20.27 from Anna Hopkin in 2020. Notably, there was a touchpad error during Hopkins swim, but nonetheless, Walsh now holds the fastest split in history.

In addition to her 50 freestyle split, Walsh also had a huge swim leading off swimming backstroke on the team’s 400 medley relay. Walsh swam a 48.77, just over half of a second off of her NCAA record time that stands at a 48.26 which she swam to capture the NCAA title last year. Once again, Walsh was unsuited in the race.

Walsh’s 100 backstroke was her first time under the 49 second mark at a dual meet. It also was her second time under the 49 second mark ever, as she was only faster in finals last year with her record setting time of a 48.26. Even unsuited, Walsh’s swim was the third-fastest performance ever. In addition to her record-setting swim, only Katharine Berkoff has been faster as Berkoff swam a 48.74 to win the 2022 NCAA title.

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jeff
26 seconds ago

it’s not out of the question for her to beat second place by a second at NCAAs

0
0
Reply
HOO love
3 minutes ago

🏎️🏎️🏎️

1
0
Reply
Facts
17 minutes ago

Tech suit companies stock drops a little with every Gretchen Walsh unsuited swim

10
0
Reply
Swimgeek
22 minutes ago

I’ve been told we can’t trust Todd’s watch!

3
0
Reply
PFA
28 minutes ago

Yeah if she puts on a tech suit she’s splitting under 20 seconds.

6
-3
Reply
Swimfan27
Reply to  PFA
4 minutes ago

Even without a tech suit she could

0
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!