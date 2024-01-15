Abby McCulloh Blasts NCAA-Leading 1000 Free (9:30.61) in Georgia’s Sweep of FSU, Vanderbilt

Georgia vs. Florida State vs. Vanderbilt

Jan. 13, 2024

Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium Athens, Georgia

SCY (25 yards)

PDF results

Team scores Men: No. 9 Georgia 193, No. 20 Florida State 107 Women: No. 13 Georgia 180, Florida State 117 Women: No. 13 Georgia 219, Vanderbilt 61 Women: Florida State 230, Vanderbilt 61



Georgia junior Abby McCulloh posted a nation-leading time in the 1000-yard freestyle on Saturday against Florida State and Vanderbilt, speeding to a winning time of 9:30.61 that knocked more than five seconds off her lifetime best in the event.

McCulloh’s previous best was a 9:36.02 from last year’s NCAA Championships, where she placed 12th in the 1650 free. Now she owns the top 1000 free time in the country by more than a second ahead of Texas junior Erica Sullivan and the second-fastest time in Bulldog program history behind Brittany MacClean‘s 9:23.78 from the 2014 NCAA Championships.

McCulloh triumphed again in the 500 free (4:39.58), just about a second off her season-best 4:38.11 that ranks 7th in the NCAA. Georgia senior Sloane Reinstein (4:40.76) edged junior teammate Dune Coetzee (4:41.10) for 2nd place. Reinstein’s season-best 4:38.79 ranks 11th in the NCAA while Coetzee’s season-best 4:35.29 ranks 3rd, making four projected Bulldog scorers in the event along with Rachel Stege (4:32.87), who did not compete on Saturday.

Georgia fifth-year Zoie Hartman also clocked an impressive time in the 100 breast, placing 1st with a season-best 59.18 that ranks 14th in the NCAA. She secured another individual victory in the 200 breast (2:09.14), only about a second off her season-best 2:08.02 that ranks 11th in the NCAA.

Bulldog sprint freestylers Eboni McCarty and Helena Jones notched season bests during their wins in the 50 free (22.63) and 100 free (48.43), respectively. Jones now ranks 30th in the NCAA this season.

Georgia (8-1) also got an individual victory out of fifth-year Millie Sansome in the 200 back (1:56.40) while senior diver Meghan Wenzel swept the springboards with scores of 305.10 on the 1-meter and 331.95 on the 3-meter. The Bulldogs cruised to team wins against Florida State (180-117) and Vanderbilt (219-61) on the same day their competition pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium was officially dedicated in honor of former coach Jack Bauerle.

“I think the best way to start the meet was to honor Jack and the legacy that he had and I told the girls beforehand it’s pretty remarkable to have a man who has touched so many lives and been such an impact on a program to be able to have the pool named after him, so to try and swim for Jack and I would say our girls did that from start to finish,” Georgia women’s swim coach Stefanie Williams Moreno said.

The Seminoles started off the session red-hot with a 1st-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:37.16) ahead of Georgia (1:37.48). Sarah Evans (24.94 back), Maddy Huggins (27.05 breast), Jenny Halden (23.00 fly), and Gloria Muzito (22.17 free) combined for FSU’s winning effort. The Seminoles rank 12th in the NCAA this season with their 1:36.38 from the Georgia Invitational last November.

In the individual events, Edith Jernstedt led FSU by sweeping the 100 fly (53.50) and 200 fly (1:56.45). The Swedish junior owns season bests in the 100 fly (52.50) and 200 fly (1:56.11) that both rank 34th in the NCAA.

Men’s Recap

Georgia senior Jake Magahey blasted a season-best 8:53.52 in the 1000 free and a personal-best 1:41.81 in the 200 fly to lead the Bulldogs (4-4) past FSU, 193-107. He now ranks 7th in the NCAA this season in the 1000 free and 12th in the 200 fly. Magahey lowered his lifetime best in the 200 fly by more than two seconds, improving upon his previous-best 1:44.83 from last November to rank 9th in program history.

Magahey also earned a runner-up finish in the 400 IM with a season-best 3:42.76 (13th in NCAA) behind Georgia teammate Ian Grum (3:42.60). Grum topped the podium again in the 200 back with a winning time of 1:40.02, not far off his season-best 1:38.88 that ranks 6th in the NCAA.

Bulldogs fifth-year Dillon Downing claimed the 50 free crown in 19.59 while also contributing a blistering 18.91 anchor on their 200 medley relay (1:25.10). Downing’s season-best 19.31 50 free ranks 24th in the NCAA.

Georgia also got individual wins out of fifth-year Bradley Dunham in the 500 free (season-best 4:17.80, 31st in NCAA), reigning SEC Freshman of the Week Tomas Koski in the 200 free (1:33.34), and sophomore Ruard van Renen in the 100 back (46.56).

“What a fantastic meet that was for the middle of January to do that well,” Georgia men’s swim coach Neil Versfeld said. “FSU is always a great team to race. They’ve always got some stokes that we’ve got to step up to swim against. What a fantastic meet. We had some great swims out the gate from that first relay and coming down to an 18 relay split right now is exceptional. It really got the party started for us. It’s fantastic.”

Tommaso Baravelli shined for the Seminoles with wins in the 100 breast (53.71) and 200 breast (1:56.10). The Italian sophomore also registered a personal-best 3:53.93 in 400 IM en route to a 4th-place finish.

Peter Varjasi continued his strong senior campaign for FSU with a victory in the 100 free (42.42) as well as a 3rd-place showing in the 50 free (19.70) behind Miles Simon (19.64) and Downing (19.59). Mason Herbert touched first in the 100 fly (47.69), and the Seminoles also added 1st-place finishes in both diving events courtesy of Darwin Nolasco on the 1-meter (357.38) springboard and David Vargas on the 3-meter (363.15).

FSU visits Florida on Jan. 26, Vanderbilt heads to Arkansas on Jan. 20, and Georgia returns to action this weekend against Tennessee at home for a “Party at the Pool” meet in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Bulldog women’s team.