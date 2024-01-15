Distance Specialist Jackson Mueller To Stay In-State With William & Mary (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jackson Mueller of Glen Allen, Virginia, has announced his commitment to swim and study at the College of William & Mary. Mueller, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, trains and competes year-round with NOVA of Virginia Aquatics.

Mueller is a distance freestyler, and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 800m and 1000-yard freestyle. He recently competed at Winter Juniors – East, where he notched personal best times in the 500 and 1650. In the 500, he took off nearly 4 seconds, while in the 1650 he improved by over five seconds. He added another best time in a time trial of the 200 free, where he stopped the clock at 1:42.14.

Mueller capped off his summer long course season this year at the NCSA Summer Championships. He recorded his highest finish in the 800m free at 21st with a time of 8:30.28, marking a new personal best by over six seconds. Mueller also hit a PB in the 400m free, where he clocked a 4:07.85 for 26th overall.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:42.14

500 free – 4:31.67

1000 free – 9:24.50

1650 free – 15:49.52

Under the direction of head coach Nate Kellogg, the William & Mary men finished 5th as a team at the 2023 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Championships. Mueller is in a strong position to make an impact for William & Mary at the conference level, as it took a 4:35.23 to advance to finals in the 500, while everyone in the 1650 scored last season.

Will Glass was the team’s top finisher in the 1650 at 4th with a time of 15:37.35. He was also the top performer in the 500, where he recorded a 10th place finish at 4:31.94. Glass is a sophomore this season, and will overlap with Mueller for two seasons.

Joining Mueller in William & Mary’s incoming class next fall is Beck Hastings, Ethan Hadsell, Connor Vargas, and Thomas Duncan. Hastings and Duncan are fellow Virginia natives, while Hadsell and Vargas hail from North Carolina.

