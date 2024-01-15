Breaststroker Jack Bigham To Join Army West Point For 2024-45

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jack Bigham of Chatham, New Jersey, has announced his commitment to swim and study at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Bigham is currently a senior at Chatham High School, and will arrive on campus next fall ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

“I am honored to announce my commitment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. I chose West Point to become an officer at our nation’s foremost service academy, pursue rigorous academics, and be on a determined swim team. I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity and want to thank the entire Army Swim and Dive coaching staff. I am looking forward to becoming a part of the long gray line. GO ARMY!!”

Bigham, a breaststroke specialist, trains and competes year-round with Life Time Metro (New Jersey). He recently raced at the LAC Arena Holiday Cup, where he set personal best times across a slew of different events. He won both breaststroke races in times of 56.08 and 2:01.07. His performance in the 100 marked a new personal best by over a second, while his 200 was a three second improvement from last December.

Highlighting Bigham’s spring was the Speedo Sectionals in Ithaca. His highest scoring event was the 100 breaststroke, where he earned 10th in 57.29, which marked a personal best at the time.

Top SCY Times

50 breast – 26.51

100 breast – 56.08

200 breast – 2:01.07

Army was the runner-up finisher behind Navy at the 2023 Patriot League Championships last February. It took times of 56.50 and 2:04.65 to qualify for the B-final at last year’s meet, meaning Bigham is on track to be an immediate scorer for Army next season.

Kohen Rankin and Bruce Bannister lead Army’s breaststrokers this season. Rankin is the top performer in the 100 with a 52.48, while Bannister has been as fast as 1:54.73 in the 200. Bannister will graduate this spring, but Bigham will have the opportunity to train with Rankin for two years.

Bigham joins Doyee Kim, Eddie Wang, Max Peterson, Ramon Jiang, Johnny Crush, and Daniel Verdolaga in Army’s incoming class next fall. Peterson and Kim are also New Jersey natives.

