South Dakota State Gains Commitment From Butterflier Hayden Tellier (2024)

Hayden Tellier has announced his commitment to further his academic and athletic career at South Dakota State University next fall. Tellier hails from Las Vegas, Nevada, where he attends Sierra Vista High School and trains year-round with the Las Vegas Swim Club.

“I am honored and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to South Dakota State University! Having the opportunity to continue my swimming career has been a long term goal of mine. Thank you to all of those that have supported me in my journey to this point! I wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support from my teammates, friends, family, and coaches, especially Coach Amber Stewart. I would also like to thank Coach Doug Humphrey for giving me this incredible opportunity. Go Jacks!”

Tellier is a Futures qualifier in both butterfly events and the 400m IM. Many of his personal bests were set this past fall at the Nevada State Championship. He recorded his highest finish in the 100 fly at 2nd (49.66), and added a 3rd place finish in the 200 fly (1:52.30). His 100 marked a personal best by a few tenths, while his 200 was a four second improvement.

Tellier rounded out his summer long course season at the Western Zone Senior Championships in August. His 100m fly was again his top scoring event, as he took 5th in a personal best time of 57.18. He was also 17th in both IM events, clocking best times of 2:13.22 and 4:32.41, respectively.

In May, Tellier successfully defended his Nevada high school state championship title in the 100 fly with a time of 51.36. He added a second title in the 200 IM (1:56.11), winning the event by over four seconds.

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 49.66

200 fly – 1:52.30

200 IM – 1:55.56

400 IM – 4:07.20

Under the direction of head coach Doug Humphrey, the South Dakota State men finished 4th at the 2023 Summit League Championships. Tellier is a big pick-up for the Jackrabbits, as his best times in the 400 IM, 100 fly, and 200 fly all would have scored at last season’s conference meet.

So far this season, South Dakota State has seen three men crack the 50-second barrier in the 100 fly. Austin Smith leads (49.10), followed by Braxton McGrath (49.11) and Rafael Negri (49.70). McGrath is the top performer in the 200 fly, having gone a 1:49.22 at the Augie Invitational.

Tellier joins South Dakota native Zavier Kranz in the Jackrabbits’ incoming class next fall.

