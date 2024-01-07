Zalan Sarkany Clocks NCAA-Leading 14:28.09 1650 Free as ASU Sweeps Grand Canyon

2024 Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State

January 6, 2023

Tempe, Arizona

SCY (25 yards)

Team Scores Men: ASU 232, GCU 66 Women: ASU 247, GCU 53

Meet Results

Grand Canyon University made the 20 mile trip to Arizona State for a dual meet on Saturday in Tempe, and ASU came out on top for both the men and the women.

The first individual event of the day, the 1650 freestyle, saw Hungarian sophomore Zalan Sarkany make his season debut for the Sun Devils. Sarkany opted to train in Hungary for the duration of the fall, which ultimately paid off as he qualified for the Paris Olympics last month.

On Saturday, Sarkany took the win in the event by nearly a full minute, stopping the clock in a time of 14:28.09 to destroy his own ASU school record from last season. His previous best (and school record) rested at the 14:41.65 that he produced at the 2023 PAC-12 Championships, meaning he took over 13 seconds off that mark today. Additionally, his split of 8:46.42 at the 1,000-yard mark represents a new school record in that event, too. The previous record stood at the 8:49.31 he clocked in February of last year.

The swim from Sarkany was not only significant because of his school record and large time drop, but his time today would have won the NCAA title in the event last season. Last year, Will Gallant of NC State clocked 14:28.94 en route to the title, so Sarkany’s time today would have cleared the field by nearly a second last year. Notably, defending champion Gallant will not be present at NCAAs this season to defend his title, as he opted to take a redshirt year and train under Mark Schubert in the lead-up to Olympic Trials.

Sarkany secured another victory on the day, stopping the clock in 4:15.02 in the 500 free for another personal best time.

ASU sophomore Deniz Ertan took the wins in both distance events on the women’s side of things, as she stopped the clock in 16:05.81 in the 1650 before touching in 4:44.28 for the win in the 500 free.

Butterfly phenom Ilya Kharun was in the water today, but focused on freestyle for his individual events. He was victorious in the 50 free, where he touched in 19.45 to touch ahead of senior teammate Cam Peel (19.79). He later contested the 100 free, where he touched in 42.64 for 2nd place behind teammate Jack Dolan (42.62).

Sophomore Jonny Kulow took the win in the 100 fly, stopping the clock in 47.08 to lead a 1-2-3 finish for the Sun Devils. Senior Alexander Colson (47.62) and freshman Filip Senc-Samardzic (47.67) followed in close pursuit to post three sub-48 performances on the day for the Sun Devils. Kulow also placed 4th in the 100 free earlier in the meet, clocking 43.48.

Multi-event NCAA record holder (and 400 LCM IM world record holder) Leon Marchand took two individual wins on the day, with the first being in the 200 freestyle. Marchand touched in 1:32.64 to take the win, besting teammate Hubert Kos by just under a second (1:33.59). He later took the victory in the 100 breast, touching in 53.02 to touch out teammate John Heaphy (53.23) by just over two tenths.

Kos was back in the water for the 100 back just one event later, where he scored another 2nd place finish on the day. He touched the wall in 47.69, just behind junior Jack Wadsworth (47.68). Kos notably led off the victorious ASU ‘C’ medley relay to open the meet in a time of 20.91 on the backstroke leg, which represents a new best time for the sophomore. ASU split up their usual ‘A’ relay swimmers throughout their four relays, with Marchand splitting 23.16 on the breast leg on the ‘B’ relay and Kharun posting a sizzling 19.60 butterfly split on the ‘D’ relay.

ASU junior Erin Milligan put on a show in the freestyle events today, as she swept the 50, 100, and 200 distances. She first scored a victory in the 200, touching in 1:46.61. She later took the 50 (22.87) and 100 (49.30) wins to round out her individual campaign on the day, before leading off the ASU ‘B’ 400 free relay in 49.29 – faster than her individual swim earlier in the day (and on her fourth swim of the session).

Senior Lindsay Looney, who represented Team USA in the final of the 200 butterfly at the Fukuoka World Championships this summer, took both butterfly victories in Tempe. She took the 200 in 1:54.21 before taking the 100 at the end of the session in 53.10.

