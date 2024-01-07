Regan Smith Withdraws from 2024 Pro Swim Series Opener in Knoxville

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

January 10-13, 2024

Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, Knoxville, TN

LCM (50m)

US Olympian Regan Smith will not race at the Knoxville stop of the Pro Swim Series next week, Swimming World is reporting.

Smith, 21, was entered in six events for the American kickoff in the run to the Olympic Games, including a predicted show-stopping matchup with Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh in the 200 fly. Smith ranked #1 in the world and McIntosh #2 in the world in that event last season, though it was McIntosh who won gold at the World Championships with Smith coming home with bronze.

Smith revealed in an interview last month in The Athletic that she tested positive for mono shortly after winning the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly at the US Open in November. That cost her time out of training.

Smith described the challenge of staying focused while battling illness, saying “It’s been really hard to stay positive when I’m not able to be at my best, knowing Paris is only seven months away…It’s honestly an ongoing battle.”

This is the second-straight season in which Smith had been forced out of this meet with an illness. Last year, she swam the first session of the meet, but then pulled out due to what she called a “stomach bug/food poisoning.”

Smith is not the only Sun Devil swimmer who tested positive for mono in December: fellow World Record holder Leon Marchand was also dealing with Mono last month.

Smith, one of the big US medal hopes headed towards the Olympics later this year, was also scheduled to swim the 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, and 200 IM next weekend in Knoxville. Racing is scheduled for January 10-13, and will still feature at least 18 other swimmers who have won Olympic or World Championship medals, including Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, and Kate Douglass.