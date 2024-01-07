Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Withdraws from 2024 Pro Swim Series Opener in Knoxville

Comments: 10

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

US Olympian Regan Smith will not race at the Knoxville stop of the Pro Swim Series next week, Swimming World is reporting.

Smith, 21, was entered in six events for the American kickoff in the run to the Olympic Games, including a predicted show-stopping matchup with Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh in the 200 fly. Smith ranked #1 in the world and McIntosh #2 in the world in that event last season, though it was McIntosh who won gold at the World Championships with Smith coming home with bronze.

Smith revealed in an interview last month in The Athletic that she tested positive for mono shortly after winning the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly at the US Open in November. That cost her time out of training.

Smith described the challenge of staying focused while battling illness, saying “It’s been really hard to stay positive when I’m not able to be at my best, knowing Paris is only seven months away…It’s honestly an ongoing battle.”

This is the second-straight season in which Smith had been forced out of this meet with an illness. Last year, she swam the first session of the meet, but then pulled out due to what she called a “stomach bug/food poisoning.”

Smith is not the only Sun Devil swimmer who tested positive for mono in December: fellow World Record holder Leon Marchand was also dealing with Mono last month.

Smith, one of the big US medal hopes headed towards the Olympics later this year, was also scheduled to swim the 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, and 200 IM next weekend in Knoxville. Racing is scheduled for January 10-13, and will still feature at least 18 other swimmers who have won Olympic or World Championship medals, including Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, and Kate Douglass.

Sweet Sweet Peter Rosen
3 seconds ago

Tell me you have made out with someone without telling me

‘Murica
56 minutes ago

Sus

swimgeek
1 hour ago

Seems like Regan can’t catch a break – hope she’s better soon.

Stereo vs. Mono
1 hour ago

Kaylee McKeown= Stereo (“Every Breath You Take” blasting on the speakers while she breaks the 200m backstroke WR)

Regan Smith= Mono (outdated format! Irrelevant!)

BingBopBam
1 hour ago

Uhhh didn’t Marchand, a fellow ASU swimmer, also contract mono in December? Oh my. I don’t think there’s been a scandal like this since… Phelps/Hoff? Hosszu/Coach? Suppose the McKeon Aussie love triangle is up there too…

Masters swammer
Reply to  BingBopBam
1 hour ago

You can catch mono from sharing a water bottle

Swammer
Reply to  Masters swammer
40 minutes ago

True, but that’s a significantly less funny explanation so no one believes it

Mr Piano
Reply to  Masters swammer
20 minutes ago

Maybe they switched snorkels

Swimmer
Reply to  BingBopBam
1 hour ago

Don’t worry, mono hit half the team at ASU- more like a love dodecahedron than a triangle

Babashoff - Woodhead - Evans - Ledecky
1 hour ago

Get well soon.

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

