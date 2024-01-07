Nova of Virginia Aquatics Freestyler Allison Bischoff Staying In-State With UVA in 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nova of Virginia Aquatics freestyler Allison Bischoff has committed to continue her swimming career in-state with the three-time defending champion University of Virginia women beginning in the fall of 2025.

The 17-year-old Bischoff recently competed at last month’s Winter Junior Championship – East meet, placing 31st in the 200-yard free (1:49.89), 32nd in the 100 free (50.77), and 38th in the 500 free (4:55.50). Last summer, she took the 400-meter free (4:24.13) title at the Virginia Senior Championships in July along with a 6th-place finish in the 200-meter free (2:06.79).

Last spring, Bischoff was a two-time finalist at the NCSA Spring Championships in the 500 free (8th in 4:55.57) and 1000 free (8th in 9:59.07) last March.

Bischoff also competes at the high school level for Freeman High School. Last season as a sophomore, she placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:50.41) and 6th in the 100 free (52.15) at the Virginia High School Class 5A State Championships last February.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Virginia,” Bischoff said. “I want to give a huge thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today. I also want to thank the coaches at Virginia for giving me this amazing opportunity! I cannot wait to be a Hoo! WAHOOWA ✌🏼🧡💙”

Best SCY Times:

50 free – 23.74

100 free – 50.77

200 free – 1:48.82

500 free – 4:51.52

1000 free – 9:59.07

1650 free – 16:54.32

Bischoff’s best times would have placed her in the C-final of the 500 free and 24th in the 1650 free at the 2023 ACC Championships, where Virginia captured its fourth conference title in a row. The Cavaliers had three swimmers score in the 1650 at ACCs last season: freshman Sophia Knapp, freshman Claire Tuggle, and senior Maddie Donohoe.

Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo is in the midst of his seventh season leading the Cavaliers. By the time Bischoff arrives on campus in Charlottesville in 2025, the ACC will be even more competitive with Cal, Stanford, and SMU joining the conference this summer.

The Virginia women are the favorite to bring home their fourth consecutive NCAA crown this March, but Texas isn’t far behind based on our midseason projections.

