2024 NCAA Women’s Midseason Scoring Update: Virginia Leads, But It’s Close

The calendar has flipped and the 2024 NCAA Championships are less than three months away.

As swimming programs across the country are wrapping up a tough stretch of winter training, preparing for the run-up to conference championships and ultimately at NCAAs, it’s time for us to check in on where things stand regarding the team race at nationals.

Using the SwimSwam Swimulator, we can score out how an NCAA Championship meet would fare using times produced thus far in the 2023-24 season. See the results for the women’s meet below:

It’s important to note with all Swimulator results that diving is not included.

WOMEN’S NCAA SCORING – THROUGH MIDSEASON

Rank Team Score 1 Virginia, University of 423 2 Texas, University of 404.5 3 Florida, University of 337.5 4 University of Southern California 290.5 5 Stanford University 214.5 6 Ohio State University 214.5 7 Indiana University 202 8 North Carolina State University 187 9 Louisville, University of 151.5 10 Georgia, University of 151 11 California, University of, Berkeley 132 12 Michigan, University of 129 13 Wisconsin, University of, Madison 122.5 14 University of Tennessee 121 15 Arizona State University 71 16 Texas A&M University 60.5 17 Duke University 51.5 18 Auburn University 43 19 Northern Colorado, University of 26 20 University of Minnesota 24 21 University of Alabama 23 22 Arizona, University of 21 23 University of Arkansas 17.5 24 Princeton University 17 25 University of Pennsylvania 14 26 Akron, University of 13 26 VA Tech 13 26 University of Denver 13 29 University of Miami (Florida) 11 29 Florida State University 11 31 University of California, Los Angeles 9 32 Georgia Institute of Technology 7 33 Cincinnati, University of 6 33 Louisiana State University 6 35 Southern Illinois University-Carbondale (W) 5 35 San Diego State University 5 37 South Carolina, University of, Columbia 4.5 38 North Carolina, University of, Chapel Hill 4 38 Pittsburgh, University of 4 40 Northwestern University 3.5 41 Miami University (Ohio) 3

As is no surprise, the reigning three-time champions from the University of Virginia come out on top in the scoring race with 423 points, but it’s a lot closer than we’ve seen in the last three seasons.

Across the 2021, 2022 and 2023 NCAA Championships, UVA won the women’s title by an average of 136.5 points, but at the midseason check-in, they’ve only got an 18.5-point buffer over the University of Texas.

And that’s just in swimming points. The Longhorns outscored the Cavaliers 49-0 in diving last season.

Is the Swimulator score a realistic outlook of how close the meet will be in March, or is it simply that Virginia hasn’t shown their full hand and will pull away from Texas and the rest of the field like they always do?

Looking back to this time last season, scoring projections had Texas leading the midseason scoring race, with Stanford 2.5 points back and Virginia a distant third, 60 points back of the Longhorns.

That comes with several caveats, such as Kate Douglass being projected to have two third-place finishes when in reality she swept her individual events, though that’s only an extra eight points.

The Cavaliers were also DQed in the 200 medley relay and didn’t race the 800 free relay at the 2022 Tennessee Invitational, so they were projected to get severely outpaced in the relays at NCAAs compared to Texas or Stanford, when in reality they went on to sweep all five when the chips were down.

Those are just two examples of why these numbers are merely a gauge of how teams have fared thus far in the season, and shouldn’t be used as a direct indicator of what they’ll do at NCAAs.

However, it does tell us what a team that has exceeded expectations thus far, such as USC, is capable of.

The Trojans were 12th at NCAAs last season, and they sit up in fourth in midseason scoring, with relays, on paper, keeping pace with Texas and outscoring Virginia and Florida. At the midpoint of last season, USC was 13th in Swimulated points.

For Virginia, the addition of transfer Jasmine Nocentini has helped offset the departure of Douglass, with Nocentini projected for 51 individual points, tied for second on the team with Alex Walsh.

Gretchen Walsh leads the way, of course, penciled in for 60 points on paper as the top-ranked swimmer in the 100 free, 100 back and 100 fly (also is #1 in the 50 free and 200 free).

The Cavaliers are also getting big contributions from Ella Nelson and Aimee Canny, but things drop off after that, and they may need some of the other swimmers to crack double-digits individually to secure a fourth straight title.

Texas is getting big Swimulator points from veterans Kelly Pash, Emma Sticklen and Olivia Bray, and freshmen Berit Berglund and Erin Gemmell are also in position to contribute in a big way.

We also can’t forget that Lydia Jacoby hasn’t raced yet collegiately, opting to redshirt the fall before joining the team for the postseason. The defending champion in the 100 breast, Jacoby scored 26 NCAA points last season for Texas.

Compared to last year’s NCAA results, Florida and USC represent the biggest jumps up the standings based on these projections, with the Gators having placed ninth in 2023 but currently ranking third. The addition of Bella Sims and Isabel Ivey gives them an elite duo at the top of their scoring rankings, not to mention providing a big boost to the relays.

USC has added grad senior Vasilissa Buinaia and freshman Minna Abraham to bolster their standing this season, coupled with the emergence of Justina Kozan who is having a strong season after a bounce-back summer.

Last season’s eighth-place team, Tennessee, ranks 14th at the midpoint, though they’re only 11 points back of 11th-place Cal.

The other team dropping from the top 10 in 2023 is UNC, which only has four points on the Swimulator scoreboard.

In terms of individual scorers, seven swimmers are projected for 50+ points: The Walsh sisters, Sims, Nocentini, Pash, Sticklen and NC State’s Katharine Berkoff. On the men’s side, we only saw four swimmers projected for 50 or more.

TOP INDIVIDUAL SCORERS – MIDSEASON

In the relays, Texas and USC lead the way with Virginia and Florida not too far behind.

Perhaps more notably, Stanford is only projected for 48 relay points, the lowest among the top nine teams. The Cardinal have seven swimmers in position to score 10+ points individually, a mark only eclipsed by Texas (8) and matched by Florida and Ohio State.

TOP RELAY SCORING TEAMS – MIDSEASON

Texas, 168 USC, 166 Virginia, 154 Florida, 138 Indiana, 113 Ohio State, 112 NC State, 98 Cal, 80 Louisville, 78 Michigan, 72

You can find the full Swimulator results, along with a list of individual scorers for each team, here.