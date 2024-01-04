Qin Haiyang & Zhang Yufei Missing From Chinese Roster For 2024 World Championships

The Chinese Swimming Federation has revealed its 21-strong lineup of athletes set to race at the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar next month.

8 males and 13 females are expected to represent the nation in pool swimming led by 21-year-old Olympic multi-medalist Li Bingjie.

Bingjie is coming off a successful 2023, one which included the ace equaling her best-ever outing and Asian Record of 4:01.08 in the 400m free at May’s Chinese Nationals.

Li earned 800m free silver and 1500m free bronze at the 2023 World Championships, with her 800m free time of 8:13.31 claiming a new Chinese national and Asian continental record in the process. She earned gold across the 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events at the Asian Games while also claiming 200m free silver.

Pan Zhanle highlights the men’s portion of the lineup for Doha.

19-year-old Pan fired off one of the fastest 100m freestyle times in history, stopping the clock in a massive 46.97 to take the gold at last year’s Asian Games. That result established a new Asian Record and rendered the teen just the 5th man in history ever to break the 47-second threshold, becoming the 5th swiftest performer in history as a result.

It’s significant to note, however, that both of our 2023 Swammy Award winners for Asian Female and Asian Male are absent from the roster.

Olympic multi-gold medalist Zhang Yufei and newly-minted 200m breast World Record holder Qin Haiyang are not among those named to the Doha lineup, despite these megastars having said in the past that they did plan on competing.

However, both Zhang and Qin had a big-time packed racing schedule last year. They not only raced in Fukuoka, but also at the World University Games, and Asian Games as well as on the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup where Qin ultimately took the overall men’s series crown.

As a refresher, China placed 3rd in the overall swimming medal table in Fukuoka, accumulating 16 medals including 5 golds. Of those, 4 were attributed to Zhang and Qin while the nation also topped the mixed medley relay.

Additional notable athletes missing from the Doha roster include the men’s 50m back bronze medalist from Fukuoka Xu Jiayu, the bronze medalist in the men’s 50m breast Sun Jiajun, and the bronze medalist in the women’s 200m back Peng Xuwei.

Chinese Roster for 2024 World Championships

Females: Li Bingjie, Yu Yiting, Tang Qianting, Ma Yonghui, Mao Yihan, Ai Yanhan, Lv Yue, Sun Mingxia, Yang Chang, Yang Peiqi, Chen Xin, Chen Jie, Gong Zhenqi

Males: Pan Zhanle, Dong Zhihao, Wang Haoyu, Wang Xizhe, Zhang Zhanshuo, Ji Xinjie, Fei Liwei, Xu Yifan