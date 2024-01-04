UC San Diego Set To Kick Off 2024 By Hosting Wisconsin & UCLA

Courtesy: UCSD Athletics

LA JOLLA, Calif. – UC San Diego men’s and women’s swim teams open 2024 at Canyonview Aquatic Center on Saturday, Jan. 6 as they host Wisconsin and UCLA.

The Triton women will compete in a tri-meet versus the Badgers and Bruins while the Triton men will face off in a dual meet with the Badgers.

In their meeting last year, the Badgers swept the Tritons as the women fell 162-99 and the men fell 189-73. Andrija Petkovic and Katja Pavicevic ’23 led the Tritons with a combined seven first-place finishes.

Against UCLA last season, the Triton women fell 193-99 behind the efforts of Pavicevic ’23 and Arzave. The seniors put together five victories on the day with Arzave setting a facility and program record in the 1000 yard freestyle with a time of 10:03.57.

MEET INFO

Wisconsin/UCLA

Jan. 6 | 11 a.m.

La Jolla, Calif. | Canyonview Aquatic Center

Admission is free

LAST TIME OUT

The UC San Diego squads swept the annual Utah Trailblazer Invitational in November after three days of competition in St. George, Utah.

The Triton women finished with 868.5 points, 124.5 points ahead of second while the men finished with 992 points, 165 points ahead of second place.

Freshmen duo Eva Boehlke and Asia Kozan both set team records in the finals. Boehlke posted a time of 1:56.42 in the 200 back to win the event and take the team record by shaving off a full three seconds from her prelim swim. For Kozan, her team record came in the 200 fly. The freshman posted a time of 1:57.24 to win the event by swimming two seconds faster than her prelim swim.

KOZAN NAMED UCU ATHLETE OF THE WEEK | NOV. 20

Leading UC San Diego to a first place finish at the Trailblazer Invitational, freshman standout Asia Kozan took six first-place finishes with two program records. Setting an individual program record in the 200 fly, she finished with a time of 1:57.24 and then helped the 400 medley relay squad to a program record with a time of 3:37.38. Of the 868.5 team points, Kozan is responsible for 214 points with only one second place finish over the three-day event in the 400 free relay. The Triton women are now 6-3 in dual meets and this is their first invitational win of the season. This is the second time during the 2023 fall season that Kozan has been selected as a UCU Athlete of the Week.

BOEHLKE GETS SECOND CONFERENCE NOD

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference named freshman Eva Boehlke as the year’s fifth female athlete of the week for her outstanding performance vs. UC Davis at Canyonview Aquatic Center this past weekend.

The North Carolina product swam another solid meet taking three wins home for the gold and blue over conference foe UC Davis. As the leadoff in the 200 medley, Boehlke swam a 26.26 split to help the relay take first with a time of 1:41.98. Swimming in the 100 back, she finished ahead of the pool with a time of 54.82. Boehlke then swam the MPSF’s fastest 100 fly this year in 55.16, as the Tritons won their home dual over UC Davis.

This Boehlke’s second time winning the conference weekly honors this season, and the 22nd time the Tritons have earned the award since joining the conference in 2020.

BOEHLKE EARNS CONFERENCE RECOGNITION

On Wednesday, Oct. 18, the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference named freshman Eva Boehlke as the year’s third female athlete of the week for her outstanding performance at the USC Invitational held over the weekend.

The North Carolina product swam a stunning collegiate debut at the invite hosted by the Trojans on Oct. 13 and 14. She tallied a trio of individual NCAA DI Top-16 swims, including a team record 1:57.09 in the 200 back to place second in the meet and 13th nationally. She also recorded a No. 15 NCAA DI time and program record in the 400 IM (4:16.58, 2nd place), as well as a No. 16 NCAA DI time in the 200 IM (2:00.68, 3rd place).

The freshman’s 400 IM swim earned her an NCAA B-cut which would potentially qualify her for the NCAA DI Swimming championships. UC San Diego is in its fourth and final year of their reclassification to Division I and will be able to participate in the NCAA postseason.

Boehlke is the first Triton of the 2023-24 season to earn Athlete of the Week honors. This is the 21st time the Tritons have earned the award since joining the conference in 2020.

UP NEXT

An elite group of Tritons will head to the TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Tenn. from Jan. 10-12. The rest of the squads will head north to Los Angeles to compete against USC and Utah on Friday, Jan. 12.