Seton Hall Picks Up Sprinter Amelia Obszarny (2024)

Amelia Obszarny has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at Seton Hall University. Obszarny’s decision keeps her in-state, as she currently attends Middletown High School South in Middletown, New Jersey. She also trains and competes year-round with the Greater Monmouth YMCA.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Seton Hall University! I cannot thank my friends, coaches and family enough for their constant support. Thank you Coach Derek and Coach Andrew for giving me this amazing opportunity. GO PIRATES! I #HALLin”

Obszarny is a Futures qualifier in the 50 free and 200 backstroke in short course, as well as the 50m free in long course. She recently raced at the EEX Holiday Classic, where she logged a season best time of 23.86 in the 50 free to place 3rd

Highlighting Obszarny’s summer was the YMCA National Championships. She dropped over half a second in the 50m freestyle to clock a 26.97 and earn 17th overall. She also set personal best times in both backstroke events, going times of 1:08.89 and 2:28.58, respectively.

In the spring she raced at the short course version of Y Nationals, where she also established new best times in the backstroke races. She knocked over a second off her previous best in the 200 back (2:04.98), while in the 100 she shaved off three tenths for a time of 58.34.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.82

100 free – 52.70

100 back – 58.34

200 back – 2:04.98

Under the direction of head coach Derek Sapp, the Pirates finished 5th out of 7 teams at the 2023 Big East Championships. Obszarny is inside Big East scoring range in the 50 free and 200 back, where it took times of 24.18 and 2:11.19 to make it back.

Lea Moeller led the team last season in the 50, as she placed 2nd at conference with a time of 23.35. She was joined in the A-final by Cornelia Jerresand, who took 6th in 23.53. The 200 back was a weaker event last season, with the top finisher being Julie Stampe at 12th (2:02.15). Stampe and Moeller will still be on campus when Obszarny arrives next fall.

Obszarny is the first public commitment for Seton Hall’s incoming class next fall.

