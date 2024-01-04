Summer Juniors Qualifier Genesee Quon Commits to UChicago (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Genesee Quon of Danville, California, has announced her commitment to swim and study at the University of Chicago next fall. Quon, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, is a senior at Monte Vista High School and swims year-round with Diablo Aquatics.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at the University of Chicago! I am so honored to have this opportunity and I’m so grateful to all of my family, friends, coaches, and teachers for their endless support. Thanks to my future teammates and Coach Jason for already making me feel at home. Go Maroons!”

Quon is a sprint freestyler, and owns a Summer Junior Nationals qualifying time in the 50m free. She recently competed at Winter Juniors – West, where she earned 96th in the 50 and 138th in the 100 with times of 23.79 and 52.31, respectively.

Highlighting Quon’s summer was Far Westerns in July. She was the runner-up finisher in the 50m free with a best time of 26.53, and was 3rd in the 100m with a 58.80, also good for a best time. Over the course of the summer, Quon’s 50m free came down by nearly half a second, while her 100m improved by over a second.

This past spring Quon represented her high school at the CIF State Championships. She advanced to the championship final of the 50 free where she ultimately placed 4th in 23.32. Her performance improved on her 9th place finish from 2022, where she clocked a 23.48 in finals.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.32

100 free – 51.71

200 free – 1:55.97

Lead by head coach Jason Weber, The University of Chicago is a Division III program that competes in the University Athletic Association (UAA). In 2023, the Maroons finished 2nd as a team at the UAA Championships behind Emory. It took a 23.91 to advance to the A-final in the 50 free last season, meaning Quon should be an immediate scorer for Chicago at the conference level.

Emily Xu was the team’s top finisher in the 50 last year with a 23.62 to take 3rd. Xu is the 2nd-fastest performer so far this season at 23.90, while Annabel Olivo leads the sprinters at 23.88. Both Xu and Olivo are sophomores this season and will overlap with Quon for two years.

Also committed to Chicago for next fall is Sophia Lee, Karina Hartounian, Kaitlyn Liu, Adrienne Tam, and Audrey Zhang,

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.