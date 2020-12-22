Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Canadian Swimmers Find Florida Paradise In Quebec

by Ben Dornan 0

December 22nd, 2020 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

All smiles for having pool space!!

10.

This is what the holiday season is all about!

9.

Soarin’… flyin’… there’s not a star in heaven that he can’t reach.

8.

Check out this interview!

7.

And another one!

6.

The Bling Ring.

5.

LOL yes.

4.

Check the replies for some relatable content.

3.

@betheremedy

racing my professor during a marine science field trip #givingthanks #swimming #marinescience

♬ Act 2: In the Hall of the Mountain King – Edvard Grieg

I wonder if she got any extra credit?!

2.

That’s some alternative cross-training if I’ve ever seen it.

1.

When you can’t go to training camp… bring training camp to you.

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!