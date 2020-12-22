Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Canadian Swimmers Find Florida Paradise In Quebec

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

All smiles for having pool space!!

10.

This is what the holiday season is all about!

9.

Soarin’… flyin’… there’s not a star in heaven that he can’t reach.

8.

Eloquent delivery by @alicedearingx on @CNN speaking about the universality of swimming and the goal of global inclusion. 🌊🏊🏽‍♀️🧜🏾‍♀️🌅🌄 https://t.co/597ysSvXEa — Carleen Anderson (@CarleenAnderson) December 18, 2020

Check out this interview!

7.

Husnak Kukundakwe is changing the world. Her phenomenal, and defiant story. 🎧 #AWinningMindset : https://t.co/t8wTSa5ZLF@Allianz and IPC bring you stories from extraordinary Paralympians, that will help you move forward in all aspects of life. #AWinningMindset @Paralympics pic.twitter.com/kOjbvclIET — Para Swimming (@Para_swimming) December 19, 2020

And another one!

6.

The Bling Ring.

5.

Does anyone else still cover their mouth while yawning… while wearing a mask?💁🏼‍♀️ — Missy Franklin Johnson (@missyfranklin) December 21, 2020

LOL yes.

4.

Describe your least favorite swimming event without saying it. — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) December 16, 2020

Check the replies for some relatable content.

3.

I wonder if she got any extra credit?!

2.

That’s some alternative cross-training if I’ve ever seen it.

1.

When you can’t go to training camp… bring training camp to you.

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner