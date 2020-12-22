Turkish Short Course Championships Day 3 Record Round-Up

2020 TURKISH SHORT COURSE C’SHIPS

In addition to 15-year-old Merve Tuncel‘s impressive 1500m freestyle World Junior Record, of which you can read more about here, several other Turkish national marks bit the dust on day 3 here in Instanbul.

Mert Kilavuz denied Yigit Aslan a second distance freestyle win, with the former beating the 1500m freestyle winner tonight in this 800m free.

17-year-old Kilavuz checked in with a big-time personal best of 7:44.98 to slice over two and a half seconds off of Aslan’s previous national record of 7:47.38 from just 2 nights ago. Remarkably, Aslan’s 8free record was set during his 1500m free.

Behind Kilavuz’s record-setting swim, Wisconsin-commit Aslan settled for silver in 7:48.69.

The men’s 200m breast also saw a new Turkish national standard get recorded, courtesy of Berkay Oegretir. Touching in a final time of 2:03.78, the 22-year-old outperformed his own previous Turkish record of 2:06.14 set at this same meet last year.

Splitting 59.60/1:04.18, Oegretir’s 2:03.78 tonight now ranks the Turk as this season’s 13th fastest swimmer in the world.

Finally, the women’s 200m fly produced a Turkish Age Record of 17&18 year-olds, as Defne Tacyildiz took the gold in 2:08.69. The previous age mark stood at the 2:09.55 Imge Roza Erdemli put up in 2017.