Sakci Scores Double Gold At Turkish SC C’ships

2020 TURKISH SHORT COURSE C’SHIPS

Sunday, December 20th – Thursday, December 24th

Istanbul, Turkey

SCM (25m)

Day 1 Recap

Live Results

The 2020 Turkish Short Course Championships rolled on tonight from Istanbul, with national record holder and International Swimming League (ISL) breakout star Emre Sakci in the pool.

The 23-year-old breaststroking ace took the top prize in his signature 50m event, touching the wall in a time of 26.10. That was enough to easily beat the domestic field tonight, although his fastest ever stays safe at the 25.29 he produced during the ISL season 2.

For perspective, one of Sakci’s main ISL rivals, Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus who competed for Energy Standard in the ISL, hit a time of 25.67 tonight at the Vladimir Salnikov Cup.

Sakci also raced the 100m free tonight, posting a solid effort of 47.05. The man’s personal best in this event rests at the 46.68 he produced in 2018 but his time here represents the 5th fastest of his career.

In other races, Saka Berke fired off a new Turkish Youth Record for 17-18-year-olds with a massive PB of 1:52.75, while Deniz Ertan took over the Turkish Youth Record for 15-16-year-olds in the women’s 400m IM in 4:36.08.