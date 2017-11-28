NCAA ‘A’ Cuts Achieved Through the End of November

After the first round of mid-season invites, there have been 40 individual NCAA ‘A’ cuts achieved by 7 men and 17 women, thus qualifying them for the NCAA Championships in March. Leading the way is Katie Ledecky, who has swam her way to 4 individual ‘A’ cuts, followed by Ella Eastin and Kathleen Baker, who each have 3. On the men’s side, Caeleb Dressel and Blake Pieroni are both tied for the most cuts with 2 apiece.

In addition, 9 men’s teams and 11 women’s teams have achieved at least 1 ‘A’ cut in a relay. Under the NCAA rules, if a team achieves and individual ‘A’ cut and a relay ‘A’ cut, then all of that team’s relays with a ‘B’ cut are automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships in March.

Of the men’s teams with an ‘A’ relay cut, NC State, Florida, Indiana, Alabama, and Grand Canyon also have an individual ‘A’ cut, allowing them to automatically qualify relays for the NCAAs with ‘B’ cuts. NC State is also the only men’s team as of now that has an ‘A’ cut in all 5 relays. The men’s teams with a relay ‘A’ cut but without an individual ‘A’ cut are Texas A&M, Florida State, Mizzou, and Utah.

Out of the 11 women’s teams with a relay ‘A’ cut, Stanford, Texas A&M, Michigan, Mizzou, Louisville, and Kentucky all have at least one individual ‘A’ cut. Indiana, Alabama, Auburn, NC State, and Florida State have a relay ‘A’ cut, but have not yet achieved an individual cut.

Here is a review of the NCAA ‘A’ cuts for this season:

Event Men’s ‘A’ cut Women’s ‘A’ cut 50 free 19.05 21.80 100 free 42.11 47.53 200 free 1:32.54 1:43.30 500 free 4:12.49 4:36.30 1650 free 14:40.75 15:53.50 100 fly 45.49 51.19 200 fly 1:41.44 1:53.80 100 back 45.25 51.16 200 back 1:39.66 1:50.99 100 breast 51.74 58.85 200 breast 1:52.94 2:07.18 200 IM 1:41.88 1:55.00 400 IM 3:39.95 4:04.70 200 free relay 1:17.62 1:28.71 400 free relay 2:52.10 3:15.43 800 free relay 6:20.05 7:03.86 200 medley relay 1:24.82 1:36.89 400 medley relay 3:07.46 3:32.67

Men’s individual ‘A’ cuts achieved as of 11/28:

Women’s individual ‘A’ cuts achieved as of 11/28:

Men’s relay ‘A’ cuts:

200 free relay: NC State – 1:15.83, Florida – 1:16.67, Alabama – 1:16.68, Florida State – 1:16.95

400 free relay: NC State – 2:48.75, Alabama – 2:50.46, Florida State – 2:51.27, Florida – 2:51.53, Mizzou – 2:51.86

800 free relay: Indiana – 6:17.75, Florida – 6:18.18, NC State – 6:19.60

200 medley relay: NC State – 1:23.53, Grand Canyon – 1:24.46, Alabama – 1:24.60, Texas A&M – 1:24.67, Utah – 1:24.80

400 medley relay: Indiana – 3:05.57, Mizzou – 3:06.16, NC State – 3:07.04, Alabama – 3:07.04, Texas A&M – 3:07.29, Florida – 3:07.42

Women’s relay ‘A’ cuts:

200 free relay: Texas A&M – 1:28.37, Florida State – 1:28.49, Stanford – 1:28.52, NC State – 1:28.52

400 free relay: Stanford – 3:11.59, Auburn – 3:13.88, Texas A&M – 3:14.38, Alabama – 3:15.39

800 free relay: Michigan – 7:00.71, Mizzou – 7:03.59

200 medley relay: Indiana – 1:34.58, Texas A&M – 1:35.90, Stanford – 1:36.79

400 medley relay: Texas A&M – 3:29.47, Stanford – 3:29.54, Indiana – 3:32.04, Kentucky – 3:32.31, Louisville – 3:32.65

