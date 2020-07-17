Identical Aquatics Schedule Confirmed For Next Year’s Olympic Games

In March the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the start date for the postponed Summer Olympic Games, with the Tokyo, Japan-hosted competition kicking off on July 23, 2021. Today the Tokyo 2020 organization committee has released the finalized sports competition schedule with one year to go until the big production.

On the whole, the competition schedule will remain the same across the 339 events spanning 42 competition venues, with some minor timing adjustments for operational reasons. That aligns with the IOC and Tokyo 2020’s goal of “replicating the existing Games Delivery Plan for 2020,” with “particular focus… placed on the venues and the competition schedule, which were originally agreed by all stakeholders as the best plan for the 2020 edition.”

The swimming schedule for the 2020 Olympic Games (2021) appears at the bottom of this post.

Additionally, Tokyo 2020 confirmed that all 43 competition venues, the Olympic Village, and the International Broadcast Centre and Main Press Centre would be used for the Olympic Games in 2021.

About today’s announcements, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori commented, “Following the decision to postpone the Games, Tokyo 2020 immediately formed the New Launch Task Force and began to organise systems ready to face this unprecedented challenge. Our staff have been working tirelessly around the clock on these preparations, and it is my pleasure to announce today that we have successfully secured all venues and confirmed the competition schedule for next year’s Games.

“I believe that the moment when athletes around the world emerge from this long, dark tunnel to gather at the Games will be a moment of pure and priceless joy. I have no doubt that people around the world will find this sight deeply moving. We will continue to give our utmost to ensure that the Tokyo Games are of special value as a symbol of unity and solidarity in overcoming the COVID-19 crisis. Next week on the 23rd, one year before the Games, we plan to send out a message of solidarity, hope, and courage to athletes with their eyes on next year’s Games.”

IOC President Thomas Bach also spoke to the milestone of confirming the schedule, as well as the venues having been secured. He stated, “The Olympic Village is the beating heart of the Olympic Games, while the venues are its soul. I am delighted that the Village and the venues have been confirmed for next year. This means that the athletes will have this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Athletes from all around the world will live together under one roof in the Olympic Village, sharing meals together, celebrating together, discussing together and forming these unique Olympic communities. That Tokyo 2020 has been able to achieve this and confirm the competition schedule despite the extraordinary circumstances is testament to the work of the Joint Steering Committee led by John Coates and Yoshiro Mori.

“With only one year to go, a mammoth task still lies ahead of us. With our Japanese partners and friends, we agree that we have to adapt the planning of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to the requirements of the global crisis, while maintaining the unique spirit and message that defines our mission. We are working to optimise the operations and services without touching on sports and athletes. In this way we can, together with the Organising Committee, turn these postponed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 into an unprecedented celebration of unity and solidarity of humankind, making them a symbol of resilience and hope. Showing that we are stronger together.”

Date and Time: Sat 24 July 19:00 – 21:30 Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Heats

Women’s 100m Butterfly – Heats

Men’s 400m Freestyle – Heats

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Heats

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Heats

Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay – Heats

Date and Time: Sun 25 July 10:30 – 12:20 Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final

Women’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals

Men’s 400m Freestyle Final

Men’s 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final

Men’s 400m Freestyle Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Semifinals

Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

Women’s 400m Individual Medley Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Victory Ceremony Date and Time: Sun 25 July 19:00 – 21:30 Venues: Tokyo Aquatics Centre Women’s 100m Backstroke – Heats

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Heats

Women’s 100m Breaststroke – Heats

Men’s 100m Backstroke – Heats

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Heats

Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay – Heats