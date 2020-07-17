Florida 3A Champion Madison Feehery Verbals to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

T2 Aquatics sprinter Madison Feehery has verbally committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for fall 2021.

I’m so grateful and excited to announce my commitment to continue my education and swimming career at the University of Notre Dame! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teachers, and teammates for supporting me in and out of the water. I can’t wait to be a part of such an incredible team and a member of the ND family! GO IRISH

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.00

100 free – 52.24

100 breast – 1:05.49

100 fly – 55.41

Feehery’s pure sprint speed stands out as she’s nearly in 22-second territory in the 50 free. At the 2019 Florida 3A Championships, representing Barron Collier High School, Feehery won the state title in the 50 free (23.00) and was runner-up in the 100 fly (55.41).

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, Feehery just missed the 50 free finals, touching 30th at 23.45.

Last season, star freshman Coleen Gillilan led Notre Dame in the 50 free (22.5) followed by rising senior Carly Quast, the only other sub-23 performer last year (22.6). Meanwhile, Abbie Dolan, who has led the Fighting Irish in the 100/200 free her entire collegiate career, just finished her eligibility.

Feehery would’ve been ND’s #3 50 freestyler last year with her best time, so she could jump immediately onto their 200 free relay from the get-go as a freshman. ND will also build their sprint group with their incoming freshman class, which includes Sydney Whiting (23.3/49.6), Kallie Chelsvig (23.3/49.8), Allison Kopac (23.4/50.4).

Feehery joins a strong class of 2025 so far: Madelyn Christman, Ana Herceg, Jessica Geriane, Madeline Menkhaus, Maggie Graves, Mary Cate Pruitt, Annie Behm and Sophia Karras. It’s another class deep with sprinters, including Christman (22.9/50.1), Herceg (50.3/1:46.3) and Geriane (23.2/50.0).

