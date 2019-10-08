Local Standout Mary Cate Pruitt (2021) Makes Verbal Commitment to Notre Dame

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Granger, Indiana’s Mary Cate Pruitt has announced her intention to swim for the University of Notre Dame in the class of 2025.

“my childhood dream has always been to swim at Notre Dame…and i’m EXTREMELY excited to say that dream has come true. I’m honored and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Notre Dame! I’ve grown up admiring this team, and they have set the gold standard for what personal, athletic, and academic excellence looks like. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone else who have supported and believed in me! GO IRISH🍀🍀”

Pruitt is a junior at Saint Joseph High School which is about a mile and a half from Rolfs Aquatic Center on the University of Notre Dame campus. She swims club for Irish Aquatics so again, she’s no stranger to the team or the pool. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-America, Pruitt is the reigning Indiana High School state champion in the 500 free (4:49.42). She also placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:49.00), led off the 6th-place medley relay (27.12), and anchored the 3rd-place 400 free relay (50.95), all of which helped South Bend St. Joseph to finish 6th in the team standings at the 2019 IHSAA Girls Swimming/Diving Championship. Following high school season, which produced her best 200/500 free and 50 back times, Pruitt knocked out five more PBs at Indiana Senior Short Course State Championships: 100/1000/1650 free, 200 back, and 200 fly. She won the 1000 and 1650 freestyle events and was runner-up in the 500 free, 3rd in the 200 fly, 7th in the 200 back, and 7th in the 100 free.

This summer, she improved her LCM times in the 100/200/400/1500 free, 200 back, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM. She competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 400/1500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM and finished 13th in the 400 free and 21st in the mile.

Notre Dame women finished 4th at the 2019 ACC Championships. Then-freshman Sinead Eksteen, who has since transferred to Rhodes College, led the Irish distance squad with a 7th-place finish in the 1650 free, a 13th in the 500, and an 18th in the 200 free. Pruitt will overlap a year with Lindsay Stone and two with Madeline LaPorte; they both swam all three freestyles at conference. Pruitt’s best times would have scored in the C finals of the 200/500/1650 free.

Best SCY times

200 free – 1:48.59

500 free – 4:49.42

1000 free – 10:02.44

1650 free – 16:48.05

200 fly – 2:01.65

400 IM – 4:22.60

