Trials Qualifier Annie Behm (2021) Sends Verbal Commitment to Notre Dame

Annie Behm of Cherry Hill, New Jersey has announced her intention to swim for the University of Notre Dame beginning in the fall of 2021. She will join the class of 2025 with Ana Herceg, Jessica Geriane, Madeline Menkhaus, Maggie Graves, Mary Cate Pruitt, and Sophia Karras.

“I am SO excited and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame! I chose Notre Dame because of the stellar academic and athletic combination, the family-like team environment, and the atmosphere on campus. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their unconditional support throughout this process. GO IRISH ☘️☘️!!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Behm is a junior at Cherry Hill High School East. She won the 100 free (51.01) and was runner-up in the 100 back (54.36) at the 2020 New Jersey High School Meet of Champions. Both were lifetime bests. Behm swims year-round for Jersey Wahoos and is an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 100m back (1:02.56) and 200m back (2:13.78). She earned PBs in those events, as well as in the 50 free and 200 free, in January at the New Jersey Swimming Jim Wood Memorial Invitational. In December, she competed at U.S. Open and finaled in the 200 back (28th). Last summer she swam the 100/200 back at Speedo Junior Nationals.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 51.01

200 free – 1:51.27

500 free – 4:59.44

100 back – 54.36

200 back – 1:57.68

100 breast – 1:09.15

Behm’s top times would have scored in the C finals of the 100/200 back at 2020 ACC Women’s Championships. Notre Dame finished fifth among the 12 teams at the conference meet.

