Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal Commit Bjorn Seeliger Swims Lifetime Bests in “Stockholm Closed” Meet

A group of swimmers who train out of the Swedish capital of Stockholm got together on Thursday and Friday to race at the “Swedish Closed” meet, so-named because it was the opposite of the “Swedish Open” originally scheduled for next weekend.

The opportunity was possible because of the uniquely-lax Swedish laws in place to deal with the current global coronavirus outbreak. While earlier this week, the Swedish government had limited gatherings to no more than 500 people, on Friday that number was reduced to 50.

The meet was held in 4 timed final sessions (no prelims or finals). Athletes were given slot start times and allowed to race any event they chose. The “winner” of the event, informally, was the swimmer closest to his or her best time. Racing was held in a long course (50 meter) pool.

While no cross-country travel was allowed, local Stockholm athletes participated in the event, including World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom. She swam 4 races, including a 24.44 in the 50 free, 53.42 in the 100 free, 25.73 in the 50 fly, and 57.27 in the 100 fly.

Three swimmers in the meet swam new lifetime bests. That included Bjorn Seeliger, who says he was semi-tapered for the meet. The 19-year old posted new lifetime bests of 22.08 in the 50 free, 49.12 in the 100 free, and 24.30 in the 50 fly. Seeliger is committed to attend Cal, the 2019 NCAA Champions, in the United States in the fall. Cal is home to the two fastest collegiate 50 freestylers in the U.S. at the last NCAA Championship meet, Ryan Hoffer and Pawel Sendyk, so Seeliger will join a strong group in Berkeley.

26-year old Gustav Hokfelt, who swam in the U.S. at George Washington University, swam a new best time of 51.40 in the 100 free. In his primary events, he came up short of the Swedish Records in the 50 and 100 backstroke. Adam Paulsson joined the best-times group with times of 2:11.10 in the 200 fly and 2:09.4 in the 200 back, though neither is a specialty race for him.

Full Results Below

Event Personal Best PB FINA Points
Stockholm Closed Time
Robin Hanson 50 free 22,61 790 23,54
100 free 49,05 874 50,62
200 free 1.46,93 867 1.50,12
400 free 3.50,53 869 4.00,7
100 fly 54,14 779 55,44
Event Personal Best PB FINA Points
Stockholm Closed Time
Gustav Hökfelt 50 back 25,23 860 25,65
100 back 54,76 848 55,43
100 free 52,09 730 51,40
Event Personal Best PB FINA Points
Stockholm Closed Time
Sara Junevik 50 fly 26,18 812 26,46
50 free 26,44 717 27,07
100 free 56,55 764 58,27
Event Personal Best PB FINA Points
Stockholm Closed Time
Adam Paulsson 200 fly 2.13,47 583 2.11,10
200 back 2.15,22 567 2.09,4
200 breast 2.13,10 861 2.14,33
200 free 1.49,42 810 1.50,74
400 IM 4.17,32 859 4.24,29
Event Personal Best PB FINA Points
Stockholm Closed Time
Björn Seeliger 50 free 22,27 827 22,08
100 free 49,57 847 49,12
50 fly 25,14 695 24,3
Event Personal Best PB FINA Points
Stockholm Closed Time
Simon Sjödin 100 fjäril 52,27 865 53,66
200 free 1.48,84 823 1.50,75
Event Personal Best PB FINA Points
Stockholm Closed Time
Sarah Sjöstrom 50 frisim 23,67 1000 24,44
100 free 51,71 1000 53,42
50 fjäril 24,43 1000 25,73
100 fjäril 55,48 1000 57,27

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
OLY

Coleman?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
joe

Going to help fill Sendyk’s big shoes next year!

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
OLY

Coleman was there via her instagram? Did she compete?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago
Braden Keith

I’ll ask. She didn’t show up in the results that we were sent, but maybe something got cut off when sending.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!