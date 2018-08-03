Foster, Nelson, Roy, Weiss Headline U.S. Roster for 2018 Junior Pan Pacs

2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

Thursday, August 23 – Monday, August 27, 2018

Suva, Fiji

Event schedule

Meet site

Meet records

USA Swimming released its official roster for Junior Pan Pacs on Thursday. Open to swimmers born in Swimmers born in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2005, the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships will take place in Suva, Fiji from August 23th through 27th. Athletes were selected based on their results at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships in Irvine last week. Four of the 40 athletes on the U.S. squad were medalists last summer at the 2017 FINA World Championships: Carson Foster, Ella Nelson, Daniel Roy and Emily Weiss.

The 2018 Junior Pan Pacs squad features several sets of siblings: sisters Lucie and Lillie Nordmann, and Alex and Gretchen Walsh, and brothers Jack and Carson Foster. As previously reported, Trey Freeman declined his spot on the roster as he begins classes at the University of Florida on August 22.

Click here to view USA Swimming’s press release

Women’s Roster

Men’s Roster

Athlete Team Coach AJ Bornstein Ridgefield Aquatic Club Emmanuel Lanzo Mikey Calvillo Alamo Area Aquatic Association Derek Howorth Adam Chaney Mason Manta Rays Ken Heis Tim Connery SwimMac Carolina Terry Fritch/Sarah Weitze Holman Sterling Crane Episcopal AmberJax Martin Zubero Ross Dant Hickory Foundation Seahorse Jon Jolley Carson Foster Mason Manta Rays Ken Heis Jake Foster Mason Manta Rays Ken Heis Ethan Heasley Hillsboro Heat Swim Team James Resare Arik Katz Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team Ira Klein Drew Kibler Carmel Swim Club Chris Plumb Danny Kovac Fort Collins Area Swim Mike Novell Peter Larson Edina Swim Club Jeff Rodriguez Destin Lasco Pleasantville Aquatics Dimitar Petrov Jake Magahey Swim Atlanta Chris Davis Van Mathias Multnomah Athletic Club Alex Niktin AJ Pouch Team Rebel Aquatics Lorena Diaconescu Dare Rose Scarlet Aquatics Mohamed Abdelaal Daniel Roy Stanford Swimming Tedd Knapp Luca Urlando DART Swimming Billy Doughty

The head coaches for the team are Allison Beebe of Santa Clara Swim Club and Dan Flack of Baylor Swim Club, and 2016 Olympic medalists Maya DiRado and David Plummer will serve as National Team athlete reps on the trip.

“Over the last two Olympic quads we have seen multiple future Olympians excel at Junior Pan Pacs, and I’m thrilled to see many new faces on this roster. More than two-thirds of this year’s team will be competing internationally for the first time, and I look forward to seeing how the group comes together in Fiji,” said Mitch Dalton, USA Swimming National Junior Team Director.