Foster, Nelson, Roy, Weiss Headline U.S. Roster for 2018 Junior Pan Pacs

2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships

  • Thursday, August 23 – Monday, August 27, 2018
  • Suva, Fiji
  • Event schedule
  • Meet site
  • Meet records

USA Swimming released its official roster for Junior Pan Pacs on Thursday. Open to swimmers born in Swimmers born in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2005, the 2018 Junior Pan Pacific Championships will take place in Suva, Fiji from August 23th through 27th. Athletes were selected based on their results at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships in Irvine last week. Four of the 40 athletes on the U.S. squad were medalists last summer at the 2017 FINA World Championships: Carson Foster, Ella Nelson, Daniel Roy and Emily Weiss.

The 2018 Junior Pan Pacs squad features several sets of siblings: sisters Lucie and Lillie Nordmann, and Alex and Gretchen Walsh, and brothers Jack and Carson Foster. As previously reported, Trey Freeman declined his spot on the roster as he begins classes at the University of Florida on August 22.

Click here to view USA Swimming’s press release

Women’s Roster

Athlete Team Coach
Phoebe Bacon Nation’s Capital Swim Club Tim Kelly
Katharine Berkoff Missoula Aquatic Club Jay Friend
Olivia Carter Enfinity Aquatic Club Korey McCulley
Mariah Denigan Northern KY Clippers Norm Wright
Zoie Hartman Crow Canyon Country Club Ethan Hall
Isabel Ivey Windermere Lakers Alex Dehner
Lindsay Looney Metroplex Aquatic Club Brent Mitchell
Lola Mull Mid-Michigan Aquatics Ian Townsend
Ella Nelson Nashville Aquatic Club John Morse/Doug Wharam
Lucie Nordmann Magnolia Aquatic Club Terry Jones
Lillie Nordmann Magnolia Aquatic Club Terry Jones
Maxine Parker Cats Aquatic Team Jeff Arce/Vlad Pyshnenko
Allie Raab Nashville Aquatic Club John Morse/Doug Wharam
Christin Rockway Tampa Bay Aquatic Club Dave Gesacion
Isabelle Stadden Aquajets Swim Team Kate Lundsten
Claire Tuggle Clovis Swim Club John McGough/Mark Bennett
Gretchen Walsh Nashville Aquatic Club John Morse/Doug Wharam
Alex Walsh Nashville Aquatic Club John Morse/Doug Wharam
Emily Weiss Cardinal Community Swim Club Tony Santino
Emma Weyant Sarasota YMCA Sharks Brent Arckey

Men’s Roster

Athlete Team Coach
AJ Bornstein Ridgefield Aquatic Club Emmanuel Lanzo
Mikey Calvillo Alamo Area Aquatic Association Derek Howorth
Adam Chaney Mason Manta Rays Ken Heis
Tim Connery SwimMac Carolina Terry Fritch/Sarah Weitze Holman
Sterling Crane Episcopal AmberJax Martin Zubero
Ross Dant Hickory Foundation Seahorse Jon Jolley
Carson Foster Mason Manta Rays Ken Heis
Jake Foster Mason Manta Rays Ken Heis
Ethan Heasley Hillsboro Heat Swim Team James Resare
Arik Katz Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team Ira Klein
Drew Kibler Carmel Swim Club Chris Plumb
Danny Kovac Fort Collins Area Swim Mike Novell
Peter Larson Edina Swim Club Jeff Rodriguez
Destin Lasco Pleasantville Aquatics Dimitar Petrov
Jake Magahey Swim Atlanta Chris Davis
Van Mathias Multnomah Athletic Club Alex Niktin
AJ Pouch Team Rebel Aquatics Lorena Diaconescu
Dare Rose Scarlet Aquatics Mohamed Abdelaal
Daniel Roy Stanford Swimming Tedd Knapp
Luca Urlando DART Swimming Billy Doughty

The head coaches for the team are Allison Beebe of Santa Clara Swim Club and Dan Flack of Baylor Swim Club, and 2016 Olympic medalists Maya DiRado and David Plummer will serve as National Team athlete reps on the trip.

“Over the last two Olympic quads we have seen multiple future Olympians excel at Junior Pan Pacs, and I’m thrilled to see many new faces on this roster. More than two-thirds of this year’s team will be competing internationally for the first time, and I look forward to seeing how the group comes together in Fiji,” said Mitch Dalton, USA Swimming National Junior Team Director.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Wow

Wow. Nashville Aquatic Club gets 4 girls on the team! Way to go NAC!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!