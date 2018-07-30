Trey Freeman Will Decline His Spot on the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacs Team

Trey Freeman, who earned spots this week on the Jr. Pan Pacs team in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyles, has declined his spot on the roster to focus on school, according to an Instagram post by his mother. The meet will be held from August 23rd-26th in Suva, Fiji. He will be a freshman at the University of Florida this fall, where classes will begin on August 22nd.

The next-eligible swimmer in those events is Kieran Smith in both the 200 and 400 freestyles, and Ross Dant in the 800 free. Smith was already expected to be named to the team, but  Dant would be a new addition.

The announcement of the final roster for the Jr. Pan Pacs team is expected at the conclusion of Sunday night’s finals.

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!