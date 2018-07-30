Trey Freeman Will Decline His Spot on the 2018 Jr. Pan Pacs Team

Trey Freeman, who earned spots this week on the Jr. Pan Pacs team in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyles, has declined his spot on the roster to focus on school, according to an Instagram post by his mother. The meet will be held from August 23rd-26th in Suva, Fiji. He will be a freshman at the University of Florida this fall, where classes will begin on August 22nd.

The next-eligible swimmer in those events is Kieran Smith in both the 200 and 400 freestyles, and Ross Dant in the 800 free. Smith was already expected to be named to the team, but Dant would be a new addition.

The announcement of the final roster for the Jr. Pan Pacs team is expected at the conclusion of Sunday night’s finals.