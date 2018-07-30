Kathleen Baker Breaks U.S. Open Record in 200 IM

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After breaking a World Record in the 200 IM on Saturday, Kathleen Baker wasn’t done with her meet yet. On Sunday, she broke the US Open and Championship records in the women’s 200 IM with a 2:08.32

The previous U.S. Open Record holder was Katinka Hosszu (who also happens to be the World Record holder) with a 2:08.66 swum at the 2015 Charlotte Pro Swim Series stop. The Championship Record was even older – a 2:09.34 done by Julia Smit at the 2009 edition, super-suited, in Indy.

Fly Split Back Split Breast Split Free Split Total Time Kathleen Baker New US Open/CR 27.94 31.81 37.32 31.25 2:08.32 Katinka Hosszu Old US Open Record 28.14 32.82 37.59 30.11 2:08.66 Julia Smith Old Championship Record 28.53 33.58 36.43 30.80 2:09.34

While Baker’s spot on the team was already secured, with how well she’s swimming, by finishing out her schedule in the 200 IM, she’s now put down a benchmark for World Championship qualifying. Because of the number of big-name swimmers who seemed to have saved their full tapers for Pan Pacs, there’s been a big focus this week on Worlds spots that will be earned via Pan Pacs swims; however, A-final races from Nationals are also weighed, and no active American has been faster than Baker’s 2:08.32 from Sunday evening.

Baker now becomes the 14th-best performer in the history of this event, and 2nd-fastest American, behind only Ariana Kukors.

Baker’s best time coming into the meet was a 2:11.68, done at the Mare Nostrum series in June. Her previous best time comint into the year was a 2:12.09, from 2015, and she’s now swum her 4 fastest times in this event this year alone.

Top 5 Americans All-Time, 200 IM: