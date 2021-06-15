Foster In 200 Free Final After Urlando Scratches; Andrew To Swim 100 Back Final

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Omega Timing has already published start lists for tonight’s finals, based on last night’s semi-final results, and there was one big change in the men’s 200 free. Luca Urlando has apparently opted not to swim the final after placing 6th in the semi-finals with a time of 1:46.93. That scratch bumps up Carson Foster, who finished 9th in semis with a time of 1:47.03, just 0.03s behind the 8th place finisher, Patrick Callan.

Urlando presumably scratched to focus on the 200 fly, where he holds the top seed. Prelims are this morning, then semi finals are tonight. While the 200 free final comes before the 200 fly semi-finals, there are three events in between, and on paper, Urlando would seem to have have a strong shot of making the Olympic Team in the 4×200 relay, as the USA is usually able to take the top six finishers in the 200 free. Instead, Urlando will put his proverbial eggs in the 200 fly basket, focusing on making the team in that event. Interestingly enough, two of the men he’ll be competing against in the 200 fly, Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz, both made the 2016 Olympic Team in the 4×200 relay, but opted not to contest the 200 free this week.

Instead, Foster will now get another shot at the Olympic Team after finishing 3rd in the 400 IM by half a second on Sunday. Notably, Foster joining the 200 free means there will now be three current or former Texas Longhorns in the 200 free final after alum Townley Haas and rising senior Drew Kibler qualified 3rd and 4th in last night’s semi-finals. Texas has had at least one man on the USA 4×200 squad every Olympics dating back to 1988. In yet another fun twist, Foster is actually entered in the 200 fly this morning, although it seems likely he’ll scratch that to focus on the 200 free final.

Meanwhile, the start lists for the 100 back indicate that Michael Andrew, who won the 100 breast last night, still intends to swim the final of the 100 back tonight after qualifying 8th last night after his 100 breast victory. There was some speculation that Andrew might scratch in on order to conserve energy, with possibly the 200 IM, 100 fly, and the 50 free still on his schedule, but for now, it appears to be sticking with the 100 back final. While we haven’t gotten a chance to dig through all Olympic Trials results, it’s highly unusual at least for anyone to swim finals of both the 100 back and 100 breast at Trials, and this could very well be the first time it’s ever happened.