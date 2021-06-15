Foster In 200 Free Final After Urlando Scratches; Andrew To Swim 100 Back Final

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Day 2 Finals Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Wave II Live Results
Omega Timing has already published start lists for tonight’s finals, based on last night’s semi-final results, and there was one big change in the men’s 200 free. Luca Urlando has apparently opted not to swim the final after placing 6th in the semi-finals with a time of 1:46.93. That scratch bumps up Carson Foster, who finished 9th in semis with a time of 1:47.03, just 0.03s behind the 8th place finisher, Patrick Callan.
Urlando presumably scratched to focus on the 200 fly, where he holds the top seed. Prelims are this morning, then semi finals are tonight. While the 200 free final comes before the 200 fly semi-finals, there are three events in between, and on paper, Urlando would seem to have have a strong shot of making the Olympic Team in the 4×200 relay, as the USA is usually able to take the top six finishers in the 200 free. Instead, Urlando will put his proverbial eggs in the 200 fly basket, focusing on making the team in that event. Interestingly enough, two of the men he’ll be competing against in the 200 fly, Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz, both made the 2016 Olympic Team in the 4×200 relay, but opted not to contest the 200 free this week.
Instead, Foster will now get another shot at the Olympic Team after finishing 3rd in the 400 IM by half a second on Sunday. Notably, Foster joining the 200 free means there will now be three current or former Texas Longhorns in the 200 free final after alum Townley Haas and rising senior Drew Kibler qualified 3rd and 4th in last night’s semi-finals. Texas has had at least one man on the USA 4×200 squad every Olympics dating back to 1988. In yet another fun twist, Foster is actually entered in the 200 fly this morning, although it seems likely he’ll scratch that to focus on the 200 free final.
Meanwhile, the start lists for the 100 back indicate that Michael Andrew, who won the 100 breast last night, still intends to swim the final of the 100 back tonight after qualifying 8th last night after his 100 breast victory. There was some speculation that Andrew might scratch in on order to conserve energy, with possibly the 200 IM, 100 fly, and the 50 free still on his schedule, but for now, it appears to be sticking with the 100 back final. While we haven’t gotten a chance to dig through all Olympic Trials results, it’s highly unusual at least for anyone to swim finals of both the 100 back and 100 breast at Trials, and this could very well be the first time it’s ever happened.
I hope Foster gets a spot on the team, but it’s going to be an absolute dogfight for the relay spots. It’s really anyone’s race tonight
I’ve been rooting for Carson this whole time, I think he can do it
With the exception of the winner/second place everyone is going to be touching at the same time.
And it’s a field of strong 200 free swimmers. In hindsight, the 2016 final was a bit weird. Jonathan Roberts and Tyler Clary made the final ahead of some more traditionally 200 free-focused guys, and heading in, I would’ve guessed Gunnar Bentz and Clark Smith would’ve made the team in other events.
This year, this is arguably the best event for Haas, Seliskar, Kibler, and Callan, while Smith, Apple, Pieroni have a pretty strong resume here. Foster may be more of an IMer, but he has a 1:46.1 relay split to his name. So yes, it’s going to be a dogfight, and it’s going to be hard not to feel gutted for whoever doesn’t make it.
Happy to see Carson make it into the final probably because Luca is saving up for the 2 fly I don’t blame him. Also I i guess if Michael Andrew wants to do the 100 back then go for it I’m not really sure what else to say there.
He was actually quite excited about in yesterday’s post race press conference
Don’t expect him to qualify but maybe he is doing it juts for fun and getting the confidence from a PB
Yeah probably go a 53 low or 52.9 I’m guessing is his goal I mean he’s on the team now so some of the pressure is off of his chest.
Big call by Urlando.
Lifeline for Foster, I can see him no showing 200fly now and making top 6 tonight.
It’s not like US is favourite for the relay
Infact I wouldn’t be surprised if Urlando finished higher in the 2fly at Tokyo than the 4*200 free relay
Urlando still need to show his 200 fly is what was expected before injury..
While Milak in untouchable, the rest is open. If Seto gets his 2019 Form, Silver is pretty locked too and then a dogfight for Bronze
If Carson ends up making the team, in tennis we would call that being a lucky loser. Eliminated in the qualifying tournament, then getting a spot in the main draw and making a run. Here’s hoping he can drop a second tonight and get one of those relay spots.
Go Rays!