Katie Ledecky: “It wasn’t the best feeling 400”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL

She certainly wasn’t thrilled with the time, but Katie Ledecky successfully qualifies for her third U.S. Olympic team as she wins the women’s 400 freestyle by well over three seconds in 4:01.27.

Ledecky, who was two seconds faster than that at the Mission Viejo Pro Swim in April, said she was surprised by the time and thought she had gone significantly faster. Nonetheless, she qualifies for Tokyo, but will have her work cut out for her after Australian Ariarne Titmus blasted a 3:56.90 at the Australian Trials on the weekend.

The runner-up spot goes to Paige Madden, a three-time individual NCAA champion this past season at the University of Virginia, who took a full second off her personal best of 4:05.92 in 4:04.86 to likely etch her name onto her first Olympic team.

Leah Smith, second to Ledecky in 2016, was third in 4:06.27, and open water ace Haley Anderson rounds out the top four in 4:07.42.