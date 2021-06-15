Katie Ledecky: “It wasn’t the best feeling 400”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Day 2 Finals Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Wave II Live Results
- Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINAL
- World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.46 (2016)
- American Record: Katie Ledecky – 3:56.46 (2016)
- US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:57.94 (2018)
- World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:58.37 (2014)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 3:56.46
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky – 3:58.98
- Wave I Cut: 4:16.89
- Wave II Cut: 4:13.28
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 4:07.90
- Katie Ledecky (NCAP), 4:01.27
- Paige Madden (UVA), 4:04.86
- Leah Smith (CLCK), 4:06.27
She certainly wasn’t thrilled with the time, but Katie Ledecky successfully qualifies for her third U.S. Olympic team as she wins the women’s 400 freestyle by well over three seconds in 4:01.27.
Ledecky, who was two seconds faster than that at the Mission Viejo Pro Swim in April, said she was surprised by the time and thought she had gone significantly faster. Nonetheless, she qualifies for Tokyo, but will have her work cut out for her after Australian Ariarne Titmus blasted a 3:56.90 at the Australian Trials on the weekend.
The runner-up spot goes to Paige Madden, a three-time individual NCAA champion this past season at the University of Virginia, who took a full second off her personal best of 4:05.92 in 4:04.86 to likely etch her name onto her first Olympic team.
Leah Smith, second to Ledecky in 2016, was third in 4:06.27, and open water ace Haley Anderson rounds out the top four in 4:07.42.
It will be interesting to see how Timus handles the race as a favorite. I’d think she’d like to be seen as an underdog.
The SwimSwam community needs to come to terms with Ledecky’s decline. She has not been the same since Rio. The coaching change hurt her and her technique has changed drastically. She’s not unrested, this is just her speed now. Every year, she lulls everyone to sleep with a random good meet at a pro swim, then she underperforms when it counts. I said back in 2018 Titmus would beat her in Tokyo and I got like 100 downvotes, now I’m about to be proven right in a few weeks. Between Titmus and Quadarella, at this point Ledecky will be lucky to win a single gold. She’s still a great swimmer and has had a great career, but that old Ledecky… Read more »