Finlay Knox Cracks Canadian Record To Win Upset World Title In 200 IM

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Finlay Knox pulled off an upset victory out of Lane 7 in the men’s 200 IM final on Day 5 of the 2024 World Championships in Doha, shattering his Canadian Record en route to his first world title.

Knox, 23, clocked 1:56.64 to upend the pre-race favorites and knock more than six-tenths off his previous National Record of 1:57.26, set last March at the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials.

Knox has always been strong on the closing 50, but was particularly clutch in the World Championship final as he pulled off the fastest free split of his career, 27.79, to run down race leaders Carson Foster and Shaine Casas.

That closing 50 was also the key difference-maker for Knox relative to his previous record swim, along with more aggression on fly. He used a similar strategy en route to claiming gold at the Pan Am Games in October, where he closed in 27.80 to win gold in 1:58.74.

Split Comparison

Knox, 2023 Trials Knox, 2024 Worlds 24.93 24.66 54.71 (29.78) 54.34 (29.68) 1:28.96 (34.25) 1:28.85 (34.51) 1:57.26 (28.30) 1:56.64 (27.79)

Sitting third with 50 to go, Knox rocketed off the final turn and quickly pulled even with Foster as the two were stroke-for-stroke for a good stretch before the Canadian got his hand on the wall first.

Foster touched 2nd in 1:56.97 for silver, while Italian Alberto Razzetti (1:57.42) came back in 28.03 to win bronze and Casas fell to 5th in 1:57.73.

FINLAY KNOX IS A WORLD CHAMP 🥇 The Canadian came out like a rocket in the last lap to WIN the 200m IM from lane 7 🤯🇨🇦 WATCH: https://t.co/bFYcWWoD6z pic.twitter.com/IQKpEzLwBa — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 15, 2024

For Knox, this marks his fifth time lowering the Canadian Record in the 200 IM, having first done so in May 2021, when he went 1:58.88 to lower the longstanding mark of 1:59.19 set by Keith Beavers at the 2008 Olympics.

Canadian Record Progression, Men’s 200 IM*

*Since 2008

In the all-time rankings, Knox moves up from 36th to tied for 21st.

In addition to it being Knox’s first world title, it’s also Canada’s first gold medal at LC Worlds in a men’s event since Brent Hayden did so in 2007. Overall, it’s the seventh world title won by a Canadian man and the second in the 200 IM, with Graham Smith having claimed the crown back in 1978 in West Berlin.

Coming in, Knox owned two Short Course World Championship medals from the 2022 edition in Melbourne in the 100 and 200 IM (both bronze).

It’s also noteworthy that Knox progression comes on the heels of a change in training base, having moved from Swimming Canada’s High Performance Centre in Ontario to the Vancouver hub led by coach Scott Talbot.