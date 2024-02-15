Carson Foster: “I Didn’t See Knox Coming Up, But It Wouldn’t Have Made Any Difference”

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Another night of races is in the books in Doha 2024. The new World Record holder in the 100-meter free won the title but not as easily as we expected. Another gold for Claire Curzan (50 back), while Carson Foster took the silver in the 200 IM, beaten by an unpredictable exploit from lane 7 by Canadian Finlay Knox. Here is what the stars of this session of finals said after their races:

Gold medallist in the 200 meters butterfly in a time of 2:07.35

“I feel very, very happy. It’s really hard to put into words, to be honest with you. I just can’t believe it. I came into this meet hoping for three solid swims, to learn through the process and to come away on top of the podium is kind of crazy. I had no expectation in terms of time, I mean, it’s February, I couldn’t really come into hoping for PBS or things like that, but that’s a really solid time. It’s a great way to start the long course season, and I hope I can get faster and faster.”

Silver medallist in the 100 meters freestyle in a time of 47.72

“Of course I’m happy with my first individual medal in long course but at the same time I’m a bit disappointed for the time. Today Pan Zhanle was not that far, with my PB I would have won. But that’s how sport works, I’m learning a lot and this will be helpful in the future for Paris.”

Gold medalist in the 50 meters backstroke in a time of 27.43

“I’m just happy that I could get another medal for Team USA. I think that it’s always an honor to have the national anthem play and know that you were able to get that for your country.

Iona (Anderson, silver medal in 27.45) had a really great meet. She’s had a really great 50 back and she’s an amazing swimmer. So I’m just excited that she keeps the level of competition so high and that the Aussies keep pushing us because I think, um, some level of competition is really good for all sports. And I’m glad that we’re able to have this really friendly rivalry.”

Gold medalist in the 200 meters IM in a time of 1:56.64

“It feels incredible. Obviously, now having the world champion under my name is great. We know that there are quite a few big names that weren’t in the field tonight. It gave me the opportunity to kind of step up and shine. But obviously, we know that some of those guys have put up faster times. And for me, it’s just another step forward. So I’m very happy to be kind of in the spotlight tonight. But in the back of my mind, I know there are some faster swims out there and that keep me hungry.”

Silver medallist in the 200 meters IM in a time of 1:56.9

“I wish the time was a little bit quicker, but I think overall, I can’t complain about the silver medal.

I only breathed to my right, so I didn’t see him coming up. I didn’t see who was on my left, but I tried to focus on my lane regardless. But it wouldn’t make any difference. I’m pushing as hard as I can in that last 50, so I don’t think it would have made any difference.

My strength is the front end, the back end is going to come as the season goes on. And so I’m going to keep swimming in the same way the 200 IM.”