Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA Releases Revised Olympic Qualification Deadline For Postponed Games

Retta Race
by Retta Race 0

July 14th, 2020 News

With the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan to next year, the Olympic qualification system for athletes across most sports had also shifted accordingly to align with the new timing

We reported in April how the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had extended the general qualification deadline for all athletes to June 29, 2021, with the understanding that international federations could still define their own deadlines before this date.

As such, we have been awaiting word from the world’s governing body of aquatic sports, FINA, to expand its qualification end date to follow suit. FINA has now spoken, expanding the qualification period for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo next year to span March 1, 2019 to June 27, 2021. Relays now have until May 31, 2021.

FINA‘s original qualification system documentation reflected a qualification time frame for the 2020 Olympic Games spanning March 1, 2019 to June 29, 2020.

 

The U.S. Olympic Trials dates were previously moved to June 13-20, 2021, so FINA‘s new qualifying deadlines of June 27th would include this meet with days to spare.

Additionally, FINA posted its A & B Qualifying Time Standards, which match exactly to those published in May of 2018.

Leave a Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!