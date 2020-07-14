FINA Releases Revised Olympic Qualification Deadline For Postponed Games

With the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan to next year, the Olympic qualification system for athletes across most sports had also shifted accordingly to align with the new timing

We reported in April how the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had extended the general qualification deadline for all athletes to June 29, 2021, with the understanding that international federations could still define their own deadlines before this date.

As such, we have been awaiting word from the world’s governing body of aquatic sports, FINA, to expand its qualification end date to follow suit. FINA has now spoken, expanding the qualification period for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo next year to span March 1, 2019 to June 27, 2021. Relays now have until May 31, 2021.

FINA‘s original qualification system documentation reflected a qualification time frame for the 2020 Olympic Games spanning March 1, 2019 to June 29, 2020.

The U.S. Olympic Trials dates were previously moved to June 13-20, 2021, so FINA‘s new qualifying deadlines of June 27th would include this meet with days to spare.

Additionally, FINA posted its A & B Qualifying Time Standards, which match exactly to those published in May of 2018.