IL Lawyer Sues To Lift Pandemic Rules For Illinois High School Sports

An Illinois lawyer who has already sued the state governor over pandemic restrictions is now suing the Illinois High School Association on behalf of his two children.

Thomas DeVore is representing his two kids, rising seniors in an Illinois high school, according to The Chicago Tribune. The IHSA announced on July 3 that high school student-athletes could return to practice and competition if schools could implement plans for social distancing and sanitizing. But the Tribune reports that about a week later, the IHSA said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker had required some bigger changes.

Those changes would require all athletes to wear masks during indoor athletic activities, though outdoor activities won’t require masks if athletes are socially distanced. The state would also “ban any physical contact,” which The Tribune reports means the end of scrimmages in sports like basketball, football, soccer, and water polo.

DeVore says his children will be “irreparably harmed” by the new rules. He’s filed a lawsuit claiming that the new rules updates came after an outbreak of COVID-19 infections at Lake Zurich High School. Pritzker’s deputy governor for education sent an email to the IHSA the day after the Lake Zurich outbreak mandating indoor masks and banning physical contact in sports.

DeVore has already been legally active during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlir this year, he represented business owners in a lawsuit against Governor Pritzker over stay-at-home rules.

You can read the full lawsuit against the IHSA courtesy of WAND-17, an NBC affiliate in Illinois.