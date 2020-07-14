Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

IL Lawyer Sues To Lift Pandemic Rules For Illinois High School Sports

An Illinois lawyer who has already sued the state governor over pandemic restrictions is now suing the Illinois High School Association on behalf of his two children.

Thomas DeVore is representing his two kids, rising seniors in an Illinois high school, according to The Chicago TribuneThe IHSA announced on July 3 that high school student-athletes could return to practice and competition if schools could implement plans for social distancing and sanitizing. But the Tribune reports that about a week later, the IHSA said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker had required some bigger changes.

Those changes would require all athletes to wear masks during indoor athletic activities, though outdoor activities won’t require masks if athletes are socially distanced. The state would also “ban any physical contact,” which The Tribune reports means the end of scrimmages in sports like basketball, football, soccer, and water polo.

DeVore says his children will be “irreparably harmed” by the new rules. He’s filed a lawsuit claiming that the new rules updates came after an outbreak of COVID-19 infections at Lake Zurich High School. Pritzker’s deputy governor for education sent an email to the IHSA the day after the Lake Zurich outbreak mandating indoor masks and banning physical contact in sports.

DeVore has already been legally active during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlir this year, he represented business owners in a lawsuit against Governor Pritzker over stay-at-home rules.

You can read the full lawsuit against the IHSA courtesy of WAND-17, an NBC affiliate in Illinois.

6
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Gurrra

Good! I hope he wins.

Vote Up10-17Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
JP input is too short

Yeah, because the kids would definitely not be irreparably harmed by an uncontrolled pandemic.

Vote Up10-5Vote Down Reply
41 minutes ago
HISWIMCOACH

In a new NBER survey, all age groups over-estimated their risk of dying from COVID; the most was 18-34-year-olds:
– risk of contracting COVID ~8.8%
– risk of hospitalized ~7.5%
– risk of dying ~2%

IRL global CFR for all ages is 0.1 – 0.3% (for this age group about .005%)

Interesting observations about this demographic. They judged their risk as being higher than all other age groups including those over the ages of 70.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
swimmerfromcali

For one, nobody should have to die, and secondly these younger kids although not likely to die will very likely pass the virus to those who are much more likely to die than themselves.

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
HISWIMCOACH

The age gradient is striking. The young attach higher probabilities to people like themselves contracting Covid-19, of being hospitalized conditional on infection, and of dying conditional on infection. Arguably, young respondents have a lifestyle that exposes them to wider networks, and this may explain why they feel more likely to be infected. But their assessment of health risks conditional on infection are puzzling in light of the evidence that Covid-19 is significantly less severe for younger people.

You’re right. Nobody should have to die. And yet each year, around 2.8 million Americans die. But we don’t stop the world for those deaths.

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Vanilla Gorilla

Because the deaths aren’t all from contagious viruses? Another bad faith argument, what a surprise.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
23 seconds ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!