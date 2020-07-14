In this Gold Medal Minute takeover of the SwimSwam Podcast with three-time 2016 Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy, we cover backstroke, but also hit on some interesting topics you might like. For example:

Do the Team USA backstroke legends get together and hangout? There are a lot of them, like Murph, Matt Grevers , Aaron Peirsol , Lenny Krayzelburg, Jeff Rouse, David Berkoff, Rick Carey and John Naber. (Who is the coolest and/or weirdest among them?)

, , Lenny Krayzelburg, Jeff Rouse, David Berkoff, Rick Carey and John Naber. (Who is the coolest and/or weirdest among them?) From the famous and storied Bolles School days, who is more fun to hang out with, Joe Schooling or Caeleb Dressel ?

? And, does Murph have a future as a Cornhole pro athlete? (He does, but not if the richest man on earth, Jeff Bezos, is delivering the Cornhole kit. This is not a joke. Bezos factors into Murph’s answer.)

In this podcast, we don’t hold back, and Murph delivers. Murph even provides a backstroke clinic, and we learn what gains he’s made while not training in a pool. Is that possible? Yes. It is. Murphy’s focused, positive, and he’s made use of his COVID-19 shutdown time.

DO YOU HAVE MURPH QUESTIONS?

Murph will come back on the podcast. If you have questions for him, share in the comments. I was going to drill him on all of his loses, but, frankly, at SwimSwam Coleman’s done that already. The beauty of Murph is that he always has an answer… Questions I missed? ISL. We touched on ISL, but we can go much deeper there. Murph’s an insider, connected at deeper level with the International Swimming League, and we do expect ISL to be releasing news soon.

Ryan Murphy 2021 Olympic Predictions? I’m not going there, not now. I think we’re all waiting to see how the fall goes with the COVID-19 infection rate.

Follow Ryan Murphy on Instagram here.

Follow Gold Medal Mel on INSTAGRAM HERE.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.