NBC’s Streaming Platform Peacock to Launch July 15 with Ryan Lochte Documentary

NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock is set to launch tomorrow, July 15.

As previously reported, one of Peacock’s original documentaries will feature swimming superstar Ryan Lochte. Titled “In Deep With Ryan Lochte”, the documentary will follow Lochte’s life stretching across critical moments including his peak of stardom at the London 2012 Olympic Games, his reality TV show “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?”, the infamous Rio gas station scandal, and his newly found life as a father and husband. “

The trailer for the show was released on June 25.

NBC also released the following description of the show:

“At the 2016 Rio Olympics Ryan Lochte (Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing with the Stars) was at the center of a scandal that has since overshadowed a decorated swimming career that includes 12 Olympic medals. Now a 35-year-old husband and father of two young children, Lochte is hoping for one more chance to make Team USA and prove he’s not the same man he was four years ago.

In Deep with Ryan Lochte is produced by Peacock and NBC Sports Films.”

According to the network, Peacock will include, “more than 20,000 hours of premium content from networks and studios including NBC, Bravo, USA Network, SYFY, Oxygen, E!, CNBC, MSNBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Universal Kids, A&E, ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, HISTORY, Nickelodeon, Showtime, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks, Focus Features, Illumination, ViacomCBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Blumhouse. In addition, the service will feature Peacock Original movies and shows; more than 30 curated channels; current season series and specials from NBC and Telemundo; live news and sports; as well as daily trending highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! Newsand Access Hollywood.”

Peacock will be available to download on all Apple and Google devices and platforms including: iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs.

The service will come in three tiers: a free, ad-supported tier, a $4.99 per/mo ad-supported premium tier, and a $9.99 per/mo ad-free premium tier. The free tier includes approximately 13,000 programs while the premium tiers include over 20,000 programs, Lochte’s documentary will be available under all three tiers.