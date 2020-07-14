Jack Sullivan Breaks Olympic Gold Medalist’s Schroeder YMCA Team Record

2020 Summer Sprint

July 11-12, 2020

Brown Deer, Wisconsin

LCM (50m)

Results PDF

NCAA front-runner Max McHugh was the biggest name at Schroeder YMCA’s first meet back from quarantine (covered separately here), but he wasn’t the only swimmer with a breakout performance.

Among the other highlight swims was a 1:02.43 100 meter back from rising high school freshman Jack Sullivan. That time broke Garrett Weber-Gale‘s Schroeder YMCA Team Record for 13-14 boys.

The old team record of 1:03.11 was set by Garrett Weber-Gale from August of the year 2000. Weber-Gale, now retired from competitive swimming, went on to become an NCAA Champion in the 100 yard freestyle individually at the University of Texas. He also won 2 relay gold medals as part of Michael Phelps’ 8-for-8 quest at the Bejing Olympic Games.

That swim was Weber-Gale’s last remaining team record at his childhood club.

Sullivan’s own previous lifetime best in the event, set in June of 2019, was a 1:05.68. Since that 1:05, he’s cut two-and-a-half seconds off his best time in the 100 yard back as well, having swum 54.53 in early March, shortly before coronavirus quarantines began rolling out across the country.

Schroeder has two other meets scheduled over the next month. From July 25-26 they will have a distance/sprint meet, where the first day is distance events and the second is sprint events. They are expecting 5 teams to attend that event.

Then from August 7-9 they will host a performance meet with qualifying standards, among the first to include time standards since USA Swimming began sanctioning meets this month. 10 and under swimmers will need A standards, 11-12 swimmers will need AA standards, and 13 and over swimmers will need AAA standards (see motivational standards here). That meet is expected to draw in some of the fastest swimmers from the state of Wisconsin for a championship-style atmosphere.

Other Highlights of the meet: