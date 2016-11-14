USA Swimming Releases Age Group Motivational Times For 2017-2020

USA Swimming has released an updated version of its “motivational times” for the upcoming 2017-2020 quad.

The time standards set varying marks for swimmers of every age group, ranging from B to AAAA based on relative speed within the age group. Each age group has B standards, BB standards, A standards, AA standards, AAA standards and AAAA standards to give swimmers benchmarks for goal-setting and to track improvement. Per USA Swimming’s website: “Here you will find age group time standards designed to encourage age group swimmers to step their swimming up to the next level. These time standards guide you from just starting out in your age group to reaching your highest potential. Start at Level B and work your way up to Level AAAA times.”

You can see how the motivational times are determined here. Though this document is still from the 2012 quad, it lays out the mathematical process for determining the motivational standards for each age group.

There are time standards for both each traditional age group (10&unders, 11-12s, 13-14s, etc) and for each specific age from 10 to 18. USA Swimming has also released a document showing how much each time standard has changed from the previous quad. You can see all of these documents below:

Age Group Motivational Times By Specific Age

Age Group Motivational Times By Age Group

Time Standard Change Analysis

You can find previous years’ standards and further links on the USA Swimming website here.

 

AB

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "USA Swimming Releases Age Group Motivational Times For 2017-2020"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
50free

When you loose your triple A time:(

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
10 months 6 days ago
Yabo Squandrant

Same, RIP

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
10 months 6 days ago
CraigH

Remind me what having an asterisk next to every single time signifies? Methinks it would make more sense to put the asterisk next to which ever time doesn’t fit with the others.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
10 months 6 days ago
Newbie

Does anybody know why the times for an 11-12 are different from the times for a 12-year old?
For example: 500 Free Short Course Yards AA
11-12 Girls AA: 5:52.49
12 Girls AA: 5:52.09

Why would they be different?
Which one is relevant?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 months 4 days ago
wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »