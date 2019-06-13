Faster Than An Olympic Final: Watch The Aussie Women’s 100 Free From Trials

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS
- Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre
- LCM
- Swimming Australia 2019 World Championships – Selection Policy
- Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap/Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap/Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Recap/Day 4 Finals Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Recap/Day 5 Finals Recap
Something magical happened on the pentulatimet night of the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials, as the women’s 100m freestyle final saw 8 fierce females throw down times that rival that of an Olympic final.
Led by Aussie swimming icon and one of the best sprinters in the history of the sport, Cate Campbell, the final saw 3 sub-53 second times and 2 53-point efforts, giving the world a scary glimpse into the kind of 4x100m freestyle relay the green and gold may bring to the table at next month’s World Championships.
C1 clocked 52.12 for the fastest time in the world this year, while Emma McKeon produced a new lifetime best, her 2nd of these Trials, with a silver medal mark of 52.41 to add this to her World Championships repertoire.
Bronte Campbell, C2, put up a super solid mark of 52.84 after having taken a post-Commonwealth Games break and still battling recurring injuries, while Shayna Jack took 4th in a new lifetime best of 53.18.
Factor in Madi Wilson (53.60, new PB), Brianna Throssell (54.25, 3rd fastest of her career), Holly Barratt (54.67, first time ever under 25…at 31 years of age!) and Leah Neale (54.94, first time ever under 55) and the women brought down the house in this final to kick-off day 5’s session.
For fun, below is tonight’s final from Australia compared to that of the 2017 World Championships, as well as that of the 2016 Olympic Games just to demonstrate how truly special the top performances were this evening in Brisbane.
|Women’s 100 free Finals
|2019 Australian World Trials
|2017 World Championships
|2016 Olympic Games
|Cate Campbell
|52.12
|Simone Manuel
|52.27
|Penny Oleksiak
|52.70
|Emma McKeon
|52.41
|Sarah Sjostrom
|52.31
|Simone Manual
|52.99
|Bronte Campbell
|52.84
|Pernille Blume
|52.69
|Sarah Sjostrom
|52.99
|Shayna Jack
|53.18
|Mallory Comerford
|52.77
|Bronte Campbell
|53.04
|Madi Wilson
|53.60
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|52.78
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|53.08
|Brianna Throssell
|54.25
|Penny Oleksiak
|52.94
|Cate Campbell
|53.24
|Holly Barratt
|54.67
|Bronte Campbell
|53.18
|Abbey Weitzeil
|53.30
|Leah Neale
|54.94
|Emma McKeon
|53.21
|Jeanette Ottesen
|53.36
As originally reported:
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL
- GOLD – Cate Campbell, 52.12 *Worlds QT
- SILVER – Emma McKeon, 52.41 * Worlds QT
- BRONZE – Bronte Campbell, 52.84 *Worlds QT
The women’s 100m free tonight simply looked like an Olympic final, hands down, with the top 3 swimmers all hitting sub-53 second markers.
Cate Campbell led the field with a menacing 52.12, laying waste to the stiff Aussie-mandated Worlds QT of 53.20 and crushing her previous season-best of 52.35 from Aussie Nationals in April.
C1’s time tonight, which was composed of splits of 25.44/26.68, represents the 6th fastest 100m freestyle performance in history. The Simon Cusack-trained star already is on the all-time performances list with her 52.03 from Pan Pacs last year and 52.06 stunner from the 2016 pre-Olympic Grand Prix.
|51.71
|SARAH SJOSTROM
|SWE
|7/23/2017
|BUDAPEST
|52.03
|Cate Campbell
|AUS
|2018 Pan Pacific Championships
|8/9/2018
|Tokyo
|52.06
|Cate Campbell
|AUS
|2016 Swimming Australia Grand Prix
|7/2/2016
|Brisbane
|52.07
|Britta Steffen
|GER
|2009 World Champs
|7/31/2009
|Rome
|52.08
|Sarah Sjostrom
|SWE
|Meeting International de Canet-en-Roussillon
|6/18/2017
|Canet
|52.22
|Britta Steffen
|GER
|2009 World Champs
|7/26/2009
|Rome
Hitting the wall .29 later was on-fire Emma McKeon, who just produced her 2nd lifetime best of these World Trials. After already snagging the 200m free and 100m fly World Championships qualification, with a PB of 1:54.55 in the former, the Griffith University Olympic medalist cranked out a huge 52.41 in this women’s freestyle tonight to take silver.
So far this season McKeon has been as quick as 52.84, the time that gave her silver behind C1 at Aussie Nationals. That itself was just .04 off of her lifetime swiftest of 52.80 hit at the Aussie Olympic Trials in 2016, so McKeon entered new territory tonight to hack almost .4 off of that PB to take silver and put her name in the mix for an individual medal in Gwangju.
McKeon’s outing tonight is among the top 20 performances of all-time and the 25-year-old has just become the 6th fastest performer ever in the event.
|51.71
|SARAH SJOSTROM
|SWE
|7/23/2017
|BUDAPEST
|52.03
|Cate Campbell
|AUS
|2018 Pan Pacific Championships
|8/9/2018
|Tokyo
|52.07
|Britta Steffen
|GER
|2009 World Champs
|7/31/2009
|Rome
|52.27
|Simone Manuel
|USA
|7/28/2017
|Budapest
|52.27
|Bronte Campbell
|AUS
|4/5/2018
|Gold Coast
Bronte Campbell may have finished 3rd and out of individual qualification in this 100m free, but her time of 52.84 is her first sub-53 second outing since last year’s Commonwealth Games.
After battling injuries and taking some time off, C2’s time here tonight is tremendous, inserting her among the top 8 performers in the world this year.
St. Peters Western star Shayna Jack also reaped her 2nd lifetime best of these Trials for 4th tonight. This morning she threw down a solid 53.21 for the 3rd seed, only .01 off of the time she clocked at Aussie Nationals that marked a PB.
Behind the Campbell sisters and McKeon, Jack held her own, flying to the wall in 53.18 to get nearer to that 53-second barrier and add her name to the women’s 4x100m free relay.
Marion’s Madi Wilson finished 5th in 53.60, but is continuing to look dynamite her in terms of personal victories. She already logged a new PB this morning of 53.88 and the 25-year-old hacked that down to 53.60, most likely enough to get a nod on the relay as a prelims swimmer in Gwangju.
Yes, but… Rio 2016 and London 2012, women 50 free and 100 free… no medal
And… Rio 2016: Oleksiak 52.70, Manuel 52.70, Sjostrom 52.99
Yeah pretty routine at this point…they do well at Worlds the year before the Olympics….a year later they win the 4×100 and then its all downhill from there
Whilst the depth is strong, seem to remember Cate Campbell breaking world record at a similar time in 2016 and then bombing in 100free at Olympics, and Bronte been reigning world champ in 2015 and bombing also…. its looking very good for the women’s 4×100 relay, gold and world record on the cards perhaps, as for individual it wouldn’t surprise me if no Australian female medaled individually.