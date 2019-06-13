Hailey Hernandez, Luke Yost Named NISCA National High School Diving Champions

The 2019 National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) has announced its 2019 boys’ and girls’ All-American divers.
100 boys and 100 girls were named to the 2018-2019 All-America teams. The headliners are sophomore Hailey Hernandez from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas and Luke Yost from Shaker Heights High School in Ohio, who were declared the NISCA National Champions.
Hernandez successfully defended her Texas 6A State Title as a sophomore as part of the Dragons’ run to a state championship in Texas’ top division. This was actually the 2nd-straight season in which Soutlake Carroll went 1-2 at that meet, with Hernandez scoring 540.40 to win and her junior teammate Bridget O’Neil scoring 525.70 for 2nd. The two were both more than 80 points ahead of their next-closest competitor.
O’Neil, in fact, didn’t earn All-America honors this year, but 2 more of her teammates – Allison Ward and Summer Westover – did, giving the school 3 on the list.
Yost, a senior, won the Ohio State High School title in Division I with a score of 571.20. That made him the first back-to-back-to-back Ohio High School Division I Boys Diving State Champion since 1961. He’ll be attending Ohio State in the fall.
Diving, because the scoring is more subjective than swimming, relies more heavily on video review by qualified scorers to make up their lists. Divers, their parents, or their high school diving/swimming coach must submit a form to be eligible. Boys must score a minimum of 375 points and have a degree of difficulty of optional dives of 13.3 or higher, while girls must also score a minimum of 375 points with a degree of difficulty of optional dives of 13.0 or higher. The minimum score is waived if a diver finishes in the top 8 of their respective state meet, so long as they still meet the degree of difficulty requirement. Applicants must submit a DVD and a fee to be considered.
The deadline for applications for the swimming, water polo, academic, and scholar team programs is June 15th at midnight Eastern Daylight Savings Time, and the lists will be posted in mid July.
Diving Summary Data:
- Michigan led the way in boys’ diving with 11 selections, followed by Texas with 10.
Boys’ breakdown, by state:
|State
|
# of All-Americans
|MI
|11
|TX
|10
|VA
|7
|OH
|7
|CA
|7
|PA
|6
|IL
|6
|GA
|5
|FL
|5
|CT
|5
|NC
|4
|MD
|4
|MA
|4
|CO
|4
|WA
|3
|NY
|3
|NE
|2
|IN
|2
|WI
|1
|NJ
|1
|ND
|1
|MN
|1
|KY
|1
- California led all girls’ contenders with 13 All-Americans, followed by 12 in Texas, and 10 each in Michigan and Ohio.
Girls’ Breakdown, by State
|State
|
# of All-Americans
|CA
|13
|TX
|12
|MI
|10
|OH
|10
|PA
|7
|FL
|7
|MA
|6
|VA
|5
|IL
|3
|CT
|3
|CO
|3
|NY
|2
|MD
|2
|NE
|2
|NV
|2
|NC
|2
|WI
|2
|IN
|1
|GA
|1
|WA
|1
|KS
|1
|IA
|1
|MO
|1
|MN
|1
|DC
|1
|AL
|1
- While the 3 girls and 1 boy to make the list from Southlake Carroll makes for an impressive 4 All-Americans, they were outdone by North Penn High School, which had 4 girls (Paige Burrell, Madalyn Freece, Meghan Wenzel, and Kianna Yancey) and 1 boy (Evan Meiers) make the list.
- In total, 165 high schools were represented by the 200 divers. 25 schools had multiple qualifiers, led by North Penn with 5, and Archbishop Mitty and Southlake Carroll with 4 each.
Breakout by Class
Boys
- Freshmen – 14
- Sophomores – 22
- Juniors – 23
- Seniors – 41
Girls
- Freshmen – 10
- Sophomores – 18
- Juniors – 28
- Seniors – 44
|First Name
|Last Name
|Class
|School Name
|School City
|State
|Lyle
|Yost*
|12
|Shaker Heights High School
|Shaker Heights
|OH
|Andrew
|Adam
|11
|Auburn Riverside High School
|Auburn
|WA
|Ethan
|Badrian
|9
|Blake High School
|Silver Spring
|MD
|Zach
|Boyd
|12
|Millard South High School
|Omaha
|NE
|Kevin
|Bradley
|12
|Norwalk High School
|Norwalk
|CT
|Koby
|Bretz
|10
|Westside High School
|Omaha
|NE
|Collin
|Brownell
|10
|Jim Elliot Christian High School
|Lodi
|CA
|Spencer
|Bystrom
|12
|Beachwood High School
|Beachwood
|OH
|Jackson
|Camporin
|11
|New Canaan High School
|New Canaan
|CT
|Andrew
|Cestra
|12
|Beaver Area High School
|Beaver
|PA
|Clayton
|Chaplin
|10
|Highlands Ranch High School
|Highlands Ranch
|CO
|Tyler
|Coffey
|11
|Jupiter Community High School
|Jupiter
|FL
|Ryan
|Cohn
|12
|Glenbrook North High School
|Northbrook
|IL
|Zayne
|Danielewicz
|10
|Deerfield High School
|Deerfield
|IL
|Karsten
|Dixon
|12
|Kennesaw Mountain High School
|Kennesaw
|GA
|Christopher
|Donald
|12
|The Woodlands High School
|The Woodlands
|TX
|Samuel
|Duncan
|11
|James Madison High School
|Vienna
|VA
|Hayden
|Elliott
|9
|Winston Churchill High School
|San Antonio
|TX
|Timothy
|Fagan
|10
|Colquitt County High School
|Moultrie
|GA
|Maxwell
|Flory
|12
|Robinson Secondary School
|Fairfax
|VA
|Samuel
|Flory
|9
|Robinson Secondary School
|Fairfax
|VA
|Luke
|Foster
|12
|South Mecklenburg High School
|Charlotte
|NC
|Ethan
|Foster
|12
|South Mecklenburg High School
|Charlotte
|NC
|Spencer
|Fritze
|12
|Park Rapids Area High School
|Park Rapids
|MN
|Jonathan
|Geraghty
|11
|Lincoln Park Academy
|Fort Pierce
|FL
|Ilya
|Gerasimchuk
|12
|Wyoming High School
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Dash
|Glasberg
|9
|Crossroads School
|Santa Monica
|CA
|Ethan
|Godfrey
|12
|Glastonbury High School
|Glastonbury
|CT
|Robert
|Gref
|9
|Issaquah High School
|Issaquah
|WA
|Denny
|Gulia-Janovski
|9
|Pine Crest School
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Jacob
|Haim
|11
|Mira Costa High School
|Manhattan Beach
|CA
|Justin
|Hallett
|12
|Clarkston High School
|Clarkston
|MI
|Cade
|Hammond
|12
|Brighton High School
|Brighton
|MI
|Seamus
|Harding
|11
|Notre Dame High School
|Lawrenceville
|NJ
|Andrew
|Harness
|12
|Villa Park High School
|Villa Park
|CA
|Nicholas
|Harris
|9
|Malvern Preparatory School
|Malvern
|PA
|Quinn
|Henninger
|10
|Regis Jesuit High School
|Aurora
|CO
|Rhett
|Hensley
|10
|Coronado High School
|Lubbock
|TX
|Hudson
|Hill
|9
|Wyandotte Roosevelt High School
|Wyandotte
|MI
|Joseph
|Hofman
|12
|Cascade High School
|Everett
|WA
|Hunter
|Hollenbeck
|11
|Okemos High School
|Okemos
|MI
|Samuel
|Hool
|10
|Talawanda High School
|Oxford
|OH
|Cyrus
|Irwin
|11
|Grandville High School
|Grandville
|MI
|Will
|Jansen
|9
|Fishers High School
|Fishers
|IN
|Alex
|Kenyon
|10
|Bloomfield High School
|Bloomfield
|NY
|Soodong
|Kim
|10
|Rocheseter Adams High School
|Rochester Hills
|MI
|Billy
|Kirchgessner
|10
|East Grand Rapids High School
|Grand Rapids
|MI
|Phillip
|Kleiman
|11
|Southlake Carroll Senior High School
|Southlake
|TX
|Jack
|Matthews
|10
|Olentangy Liberty High School
|Powell
|OH
|Nicholas
|McCann
|12
|Harlan High School
|San Antonio
|TX
|Brendan
|McCourt
|11
|Emmaus High School
|Emmaus
|PA
|Evan
|Meiers
|12
|North Penn High School
|Lansdale
|PA
|Kevin
|Mendez
|9
|Pine Crest School
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Nicholas
|Merritt
|11
|East Grand Rapids High School
|East Grand Rapids
|MI
|Oliver
|Mills
|11
|Flint Hill School
|Oakton
|VA
|John
|Mindt IV
|12
|Mandan High School
|Mandan
|ND
|Evan
|Mullen
|11
|Regis Jesuit High School
|Aurora
|CO
|Julien
|Musel
|11
|Walter Johnson High School
|Bethesda
|MD
|Trevor
|Nelson
|12
|Evanston Township High School
|Evanston
|IL
|Benedict
|Nguyen
|9
|Mansfield Summit High School
|Arlington
|TX
|Dale
|Nickerson
|12
|Weston High School
|Weston
|MA
|Nick
|Nocita
|12
|John Hersey High School
|Arlington Heights
|IL
|Patrick
|O’Brien
|12
|Cox Mill High School
|Concord
|NC
|Michael
|Parker
|10
|Sherwood High School
|Sandy Spring
|MD
|Joseph
|Perreault
|12
|Oakton High School
|Vienna
|VA
|Cayden
|Petrak
|12
|Saint Johns High School
|Saint Johns
|MI
|Alekzandr
|Popper
|10
|James Bowie High Shool
|Austin
|TX
|Max
|Powell
|12
|South County High School
|Lorton
|VA
|Carter
|Prins
|11
|Solon High School
|Solon
|OH
|James
|Ragusa
|11
|New Canaan High School
|New Canaan
|CT
|Devin
|Ramsey
|12
|Seymour High School
|Seymour
|IN
|Charlie
|Reichle
|10
|Concord Carlisle High School
|Concord
|MA
|Braden
|Rumpit
|12
|Brookfield East High School
|Brookfield
|WI
|Jack
|Ryan
|10
|Denver South High School
|Denver
|CO
|Jackson
|Salisbury
|11
|Solon High School
|Solon
|OH
|Kyle
|Sanchez
|11
|Mansfield High School
|Mansfield
|TX
|Ioannis
|Schattman
|9
|Hendrick Hudson High School
|Montrose
|NY
|Wm Henry
|Schirmer
|12
|Skyline High School
|Ann Arbor
|MI
|Joseph
|Scimeca
|11
|St. Charles East High School
|St. Charles
|IL
|Will
|Seely
|12
|Lasalle College High School
|Wyndmoor
|PA
|Blakeman
|Shaw
|10
|Northeast Oakland High School
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Nicholas
|Shen
|10
|Great Neck South High School
|Great Neck
|NY
|Logan
|Sherwin
|12
|Penn-Trafford High School
|Harrision City
|PA
|Logan
|Smith
|12
|Covington Catholic High School
|Park Hills
|KY
|Peter
|Smithson
|12
|Collins Hill High School
|Suwanee
|GA
|Nicholas
|Stone
|9
|Midland High School
|Midland
|TX
|Kevin
|Sullivan
|12
|Downers Grove High School
|Downers Grove
|IL
|Aidan
|Thomas
|10
|Woodson High School
|Fairfax
|VA
|Sam
|Tonole
|12
|Bromfield High School
|Harvard
|MA
|Kobe
|Tray
|12
|Choate Rosemary Hall
|Wallingford
|CT
|Cole
|Tremewan
|10
|Pioneer High School
|Ann Arbor
|MI
|Carson
|Tyler
|10
|Colquitt County High School
|Moultrie
|GA
|Maxwell
|Valasek
|11
|Palo Alto High School
|Palo Alto
|CA
|Connor
|Watling
|11
|South Iredell High School
|Statesville
|NC
|Max
|Weinrich
|9
|Sherwood High School
|Olney
|MD
|Adam
|Wesson
|10
|Archbishop Mitty High School
|San Jose
|CA
|Tyler
|Wesson
|12
|Archbishop Mitty High School
|San Jose
|CA
|Hunter
|Whitbeck
|12
|Acton Boxboro Regional High School
|Acton
|MA
|Mason
|Williams
|11
|Lake Creek High School
|Montgomery
|TX
|Sam
|Witcher
|12
|Lakeside High School
|Atlanta
|GA
