Hailey Hernandez, Luke Yost Named NISCA National High School Diving Champions

The 2019 National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) has announced its 2019 boys’ and girls’ All-American divers.

100 boys and 100 girls were named to the 2018-2019 All-America teams. The headliners are sophomore Hailey Hernandez from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas and Luke Yost from Shaker Heights High School in Ohio, who were declared the NISCA National Champions.

Hernandez successfully defended her Texas 6A State Title as a sophomore as part of the Dragons’ run to a state championship in Texas’ top division. This was actually the 2nd-straight season in which Soutlake Carroll went 1-2 at that meet, with Hernandez scoring 540.40 to win and her junior teammate Bridget O’Neil scoring 525.70 for 2nd. The two were both more than 80 points ahead of their next-closest competitor.

O’Neil, in fact, didn’t earn All-America honors this year, but 2 more of her teammates – Allison Ward and Summer Westover – did, giving the school 3 on the list.

Yost, a senior, won the Ohio State High School title in Division I with a score of 571.20. That made him the first back-to-back-to-back Ohio High School Division I Boys Diving State Champion since 1961. He’ll be attending Ohio State in the fall.

Diving, because the scoring is more subjective than swimming, relies more heavily on video review by qualified scorers to make up their lists. Divers, their parents, or their high school diving/swimming coach must submit a form to be eligible. Boys must score a minimum of 375 points and have a degree of difficulty of optional dives of 13.3 or higher, while girls must also score a minimum of 375 points with a degree of difficulty of optional dives of 13.0 or higher. The minimum score is waived if a diver finishes in the top 8 of their respective state meet, so long as they still meet the degree of difficulty requirement. Applicants must submit a DVD and a fee to be considered.

The deadline for applications for the swimming, water polo, academic, and scholar team programs is June 15th at midnight Eastern Daylight Savings Time, and the lists will be posted in mid July.

Diving Summary Data:

  • Michigan led the way in boys’ diving with 11 selections, followed by Texas with 10.

Boys’ breakdown, by state:

State
# of All-Americans
MI 11
TX 10
VA 7
OH 7
CA 7
PA 6
IL 6
GA 5
FL 5
CT 5
NC 4
MD 4
MA 4
CO 4
WA 3
NY 3
NE 2
IN 2
WI 1
NJ 1
ND 1
MN 1
KY 1
  • California led all girls’ contenders with 13 All-Americans, followed by 12 in Texas, and 10 each in Michigan and Ohio.

Girls’ Breakdown, by State

State
# of All-Americans
CA 13
TX 12
MI 10
OH 10
PA 7
FL 7
MA 6
VA 5
IL 3
CT 3
CO 3
NY 2
MD 2
NE 2
NV 2
NC 2
WI 2
IN 1
GA 1
WA 1
KS 1
IA 1
MO 1
MN 1
DC 1
AL 1
  • While the 3 girls and 1 boy to make the list from Southlake Carroll makes for an impressive 4 All-Americans, they were outdone by North Penn High School, which had 4 girls (Paige Burrell, Madalyn Freece, Meghan Wenzel, and Kianna Yancey) and 1 boy (Evan Meiers) make the list.
  • In total, 165 high schools were represented by the 200 divers. 25 schools had multiple qualifiers, led by North Penn with 5, and Archbishop Mitty and Southlake Carroll with 4 each.

Breakout by Class

Boys

  • Freshmen – 14
  • Sophomores – 22
  • Juniors – 23
  • Seniors – 41

Girls

  • Freshmen – 10
  • Sophomores – 18
  • Juniors – 28
  • Seniors – 44

 

First Name Last Name Class School Name School City State
Lyle Yost* 12 Shaker Heights High School Shaker Heights OH
Andrew Adam 11 Auburn Riverside High School Auburn WA
Ethan Badrian 9 Blake High School Silver Spring MD
Zach Boyd 12 Millard South High School Omaha NE
Kevin Bradley 12 Norwalk High School Norwalk CT
Koby Bretz 10 Westside High School Omaha NE
Collin Brownell 10 Jim Elliot Christian High School Lodi CA
Spencer Bystrom 12 Beachwood High School Beachwood OH
Jackson Camporin 11 New Canaan High School New Canaan CT
Andrew Cestra 12 Beaver Area High School Beaver PA
Clayton Chaplin 10 Highlands Ranch High School Highlands Ranch CO
Tyler Coffey 11 Jupiter Community High School Jupiter FL
Ryan Cohn 12 Glenbrook North High School Northbrook IL
Zayne Danielewicz 10 Deerfield High School Deerfield IL
Karsten Dixon 12 Kennesaw Mountain High School Kennesaw GA
Christopher Donald 12 The Woodlands High School The Woodlands TX
Samuel Duncan 11 James Madison High School Vienna VA
Hayden Elliott 9 Winston Churchill High School San Antonio TX
Timothy Fagan 10 Colquitt County High School Moultrie GA
Maxwell Flory 12 Robinson Secondary School Fairfax VA
Samuel Flory 9 Robinson Secondary School Fairfax VA
Luke Foster 12 South Mecklenburg High School Charlotte NC
Ethan Foster 12 South Mecklenburg High School Charlotte NC
Spencer Fritze 12 Park Rapids Area High School Park Rapids MN
Jonathan Geraghty 11 Lincoln Park Academy Fort Pierce FL
Ilya Gerasimchuk 12 Wyoming High School Cincinnati OH
Dash Glasberg 9 Crossroads School Santa Monica CA
Ethan Godfrey 12 Glastonbury High School Glastonbury CT
Robert Gref 9 Issaquah High School Issaquah WA
Denny Gulia-Janovski 9 Pine Crest School Fort Lauderdale FL
Jacob Haim 11 Mira Costa High School Manhattan Beach CA
Justin Hallett 12 Clarkston High School Clarkston MI
Cade Hammond 12 Brighton High School Brighton MI
Seamus Harding 11 Notre Dame High School Lawrenceville NJ
Andrew Harness 12 Villa Park High School Villa Park CA
Nicholas Harris 9 Malvern Preparatory School Malvern PA
Quinn Henninger 10 Regis Jesuit High School Aurora CO
Rhett Hensley 10 Coronado High School Lubbock TX
Hudson Hill 9 Wyandotte Roosevelt High School Wyandotte MI
Joseph Hofman 12 Cascade High School Everett WA
Hunter Hollenbeck 11 Okemos High School Okemos MI
Samuel Hool 10 Talawanda High School Oxford OH
Cyrus Irwin 11 Grandville High School Grandville MI
Will Jansen 9 Fishers High School Fishers IN
Alex Kenyon 10 Bloomfield High School Bloomfield NY
Soodong Kim 10 Rocheseter Adams High School Rochester Hills MI
Billy Kirchgessner 10 East Grand Rapids High School Grand Rapids MI
Phillip Kleiman 11 Southlake Carroll Senior High School Southlake TX
Jack Matthews 10 Olentangy Liberty High School Powell OH
Nicholas McCann 12 Harlan High School San Antonio TX
Brendan McCourt 11 Emmaus High School Emmaus PA
Evan Meiers 12 North Penn High School Lansdale PA
Kevin Mendez 9 Pine Crest School Fort Lauderdale FL
Nicholas Merritt 11 East Grand Rapids High School East Grand Rapids MI
Oliver Mills 11 Flint Hill School Oakton VA
John Mindt IV 12 Mandan High School Mandan ND
Evan Mullen 11 Regis Jesuit High School Aurora CO
Julien Musel 11 Walter Johnson High School Bethesda MD
Trevor Nelson 12 Evanston Township High School Evanston IL
Benedict Nguyen 9 Mansfield Summit High School Arlington TX
Dale Nickerson 12 Weston High School Weston MA
Nick Nocita 12 John Hersey High School Arlington Heights IL
Patrick O’Brien 12 Cox Mill High School Concord NC
Michael Parker 10 Sherwood High School Sandy Spring MD
Joseph Perreault 12 Oakton High School Vienna VA
Cayden Petrak 12 Saint Johns High School Saint Johns MI
Alekzandr Popper 10 James Bowie High Shool Austin TX
Max Powell 12 South County High School Lorton VA
Carter Prins 11 Solon High School Solon OH
James Ragusa 11 New Canaan High School New Canaan CT
Devin Ramsey 12 Seymour High School Seymour IN
Charlie Reichle 10 Concord Carlisle High School Concord MA
Braden Rumpit 12 Brookfield East High School Brookfield WI
Jack Ryan 10 Denver South High School Denver CO
Jackson Salisbury 11 Solon High School Solon OH
Kyle Sanchez 11 Mansfield High School Mansfield TX
Ioannis Schattman 9 Hendrick Hudson High School Montrose NY
Wm Henry Schirmer 12 Skyline High School Ann Arbor MI
Joseph Scimeca 11 St. Charles East High School St. Charles IL
Will Seely 12 Lasalle College High School Wyndmoor PA
Blakeman Shaw 10 Northeast Oakland High School Fort Lauderdale FL
Nicholas Shen 10 Great Neck South High School Great Neck NY
Logan Sherwin 12 Penn-Trafford High School Harrision City PA
Logan Smith 12 Covington Catholic High School Park Hills KY
Peter Smithson 12 Collins Hill High School Suwanee GA
Nicholas Stone 9 Midland High School Midland TX
Kevin Sullivan 12 Downers Grove High School Downers Grove IL
Aidan Thomas 10 Woodson High School Fairfax VA
Sam Tonole 12 Bromfield High School Harvard MA
Kobe Tray 12 Choate Rosemary Hall Wallingford CT
Cole Tremewan 10 Pioneer High School Ann Arbor MI
Carson Tyler 10 Colquitt County High School Moultrie GA
Maxwell Valasek 11 Palo Alto High School Palo Alto CA
Connor Watling 11 South Iredell High School Statesville NC
Max Weinrich 9 Sherwood High School Olney MD
Adam Wesson 10 Archbishop Mitty High School San Jose CA
Tyler Wesson 12 Archbishop Mitty High School San Jose CA
Hunter Whitbeck 12 Acton Boxboro Regional High School Acton MA
Mason Williams 11 Lake Creek High School Montgomery TX
Sam Witcher 12 Lakeside High School Atlanta GA

