Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dressel, Ledecky, and Finke Give Hilarious Closing Interview in Greensboro

Comments: 9

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

Podium:

  1. Katie Ledecky, Unattached – 15:38.99
  2. Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada – 15:51.36
  3. Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada – 16:15.87
  4. Claire Weinstein, Sandpipers of Nevada – 16:22.78
  5. Michaela Mattes, Sarasota – 16:23.44
  6. Elise Bauer, Florida – 16:33.48
  7. Madelyn Donohoe, Virginia – 16:34.31
  8. Sierra Schmidt, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 16:36.06

MEN’S 800 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

  • World Record: 7:32.12 – Lin Zhang (2009)
  • American Record: 7:41.87 – Bobby Finke (2021)
  • US Open Record 7:44.57 – Zane Grothe (2018)
  • Jr World Record: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton (2013)
  • FINA “A” cut: 7:53.11
  • SwimSwam Preview: M800 Free

Podium:

  1. Bobby Finke, Florida – 7:43.32
  2. Charlie Clark, Ohio State – 7:50.07
  3. David Johnston, Texas – 7:54.40
  4. Ross Dant, NC State – 7:56.06
  5. Tyler Watson, Florida – 7:56.44
  6. Alex Enyeart, TST – 7:58.68
  7. Matthew Chai, Fullerton – 8:03.44
  8. Will Gallant, NC State /Joey Tepper, Tennessee – 8:04.65

MEN’S 50 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho (2009)
  • American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019 and 2021)
  • US Open Record 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)
  • Jr World Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew (2017)
  • FINA “A” cut: 22.18
  • SwimSwam Preview: M50 Free

Podium:

  1. Caeleb Dressel, Gator Swim Club – 21.29
  2. Michael Andrew, MA Swim Academy – 21.45
  3. Brooks Curry, Tennessee Aquatics – 21.84
  4. Ryan Held, NY Athletic Club – 21.85
  5. David Curtiss, NC State / Hunter Armstrong, Ohio State – 22.00
  7. Jack Alexy, Unattached – 22.13
  8. Danny Krueger, Texas – 22.35

In This Story

9
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Meow
1 hour ago

Willing to chip in for a SwimSwam tripod.

6
-1
Reply
Lovetoswim
1 hour ago

That was sooo great!! More interviews like that!!! Love seeing them relaxed and joking around.!

19
0
Reply
Mr Piano
1 hour ago

Lil off topic from the great interview, but assuming Dressel did a similar taper to the one he did in 2017, he could be really scary at worlds.

Here’s 2017, world trials to worlds.
21.53 – 21.15 50 free
47.97 – 47.17 100 free
50.87 – 49.86 100 fly

This year at trials he was
21.29
47.79
50.01 (prelims).

21
-1
Reply
iLikePsych
2 hours ago

comment image

Last edited 2 hours ago by iLikePsych
57
-3
Reply
PFA
Reply to  iLikePsych
2 hours ago

24.5 last 50 incoming from Bobby

17
-1
Reply
Steve Nolan
2 hours ago

What do we make of the Caeleb middle part?

My thoughts!?
I think it works w/ a mustache, but not without.

But who cares what I think, what do you think? Leave your comments below. #gmm

Last edited 2 hours ago by Steve Nolan
23
-1
Reply
swimmer
2 hours ago

ive already watched this interview twice it’s hilarious

23
0
Reply
PFA
2 hours ago

Out of pure spite Bobby is gonna close his 8 and 1500 in 24.

32
-1
Reply
Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Admin
Reply to  PFA
2 hours ago

Ha!!!!!

7
-1
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!