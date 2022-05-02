Dressel, Ledecky, and Finke Give Hilarious Closing Interview in Greensboro

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
WOMEN’S 1500 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT
- World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- American Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- US Open Record 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- Jr World Record: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky (2014)
- FINA “A” cut: 16:29.57
Podium:
- Katie Ledecky, Unattached – 15:38.99
- Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada – 15:51.36
- Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada – 16:15.87
- Claire Weinstein, Sandpipers of Nevada – 16:22.78
- Michaela Mattes, Sarasota – 16:23.44
- Elise Bauer, Florida – 16:33.48
- Madelyn Donohoe, Virginia – 16:34.31
- Sierra Schmidt, Scottsdale Aquatic Club – 16:36.06
MEN’S 800 METER FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT
- World Record: 7:32.12 – Lin Zhang (2009)
- American Record: 7:41.87 – Bobby Finke (2021)
US Open Record 7:44.57 – Zane Grothe (2018)
- Jr World Record: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton (2013)
- FINA “A” cut: 7:53.11
Podium:
- Bobby Finke, Florida – 7:43.32
- Charlie Clark, Ohio State – 7:50.07
- David Johnston, Texas – 7:54.40
- Ross Dant, NC State – 7:56.06
- Tyler Watson, Florida – 7:56.44
- Alex Enyeart, TST – 7:58.68
- Matthew Chai, Fullerton – 8:03.44
- Will Gallant, NC State /Joey Tepper, Tennessee – 8:04.65
MEN’S 50 METER FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho (2009)
- American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019 and 2021)
- US Open Record 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- Jr World Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew (2017)
- FINA “A” cut: 22.18
Podium:
- Caeleb Dressel, Gator Swim Club – 21.29
- Michael Andrew, MA Swim Academy – 21.45
- Brooks Curry, Tennessee Aquatics – 21.84
- Ryan Held, NY Athletic Club – 21.85
- David Curtiss, NC State / Hunter Armstrong, Ohio State – 22.00
- Jack Alexy, Unattached – 22.13
- Danny Krueger, Texas – 22.35
Willing to chip in for a SwimSwam tripod.
That was sooo great!! More interviews like that!!! Love seeing them relaxed and joking around.!
Lil off topic from the great interview, but assuming Dressel did a similar taper to the one he did in 2017, he could be really scary at worlds.
Here’s 2017, world trials to worlds.
21.53 – 21.15 50 free
47.97 – 47.17 100 free
50.87 – 49.86 100 fly
This year at trials he was
21.29
47.79
50.01 (prelims).
24.5 last 50 incoming from Bobby
What do we make of the Caeleb middle part?
But who cares what I think, what do you think? Leave your comments below. #gmm
ive already watched this interview twice it’s hilarious
Out of pure spite Bobby is gonna close his 8 and 1500 in 24.
Ha!!!!!