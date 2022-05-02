Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas Finding Success One Step at a Time After Making 1st Worlds Team

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 200 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • US Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
  • Jr World Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 1:58.07
  • SwimSwam Preview – M200 Back

Podium:

  1. Ryan Murphy, Cal – 1:55.01
  2. Shaine Casas, Unattached – 1:55.46
  3. Jack Aikins, Virginia – 1:56.29
  4. Hunter Tapp, NC State – 1:56.79
  5. Destin Lasco, Unattached – 1:57.31
  6. Keaton Jones, Neptune – 1:57.97
  7. Josh Zuchowski, FAST – 1:58.44
  8. Sam Stewart, Unattached – 1:58.80

Shaine Casas, whose 1:55.57 in prelims this morning was the fastest performance in the world so far this year, got off to a quick start from lane 4. He flipped at 26.8 and 56.0 to lead 2016 Olympic champion Ryan Murphy by two-tenths at the halfway mark. Just behind the leaders was UVA’s Jack Aikins.

Murphy surged on the third 50, outsplitting Casas by half a second to lead 1:25.3 to 1:25.7 on the final wall. Murphy held the lead, through to the finish, winning with 1:55.01 to take over the top time in the world. Casas improved on his prelims time, and now ranks second with 1:55.46.

MIKE IN DALLAS
20 minutes ago

“Even Eddie might have forgotten that”! Sorry, but I found the entire interview to be defensive and filled with ‘not my fault’ statements. Casas is a great athlete and swimmer, but IMHO, this interview earned him no friends and no brownie points.

Jacob Whittle 46.90 in Paris
23 minutes ago

Isn’t it funny that on a good day he could have qualified for 7 individual events but in the end he only qualified second in one event that he probably should have been DQ’d for. Swimming’s funny like that

