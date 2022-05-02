Shaine Casas Finding Success One Step at a Time After Making 1st Worlds Team

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 200 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

US Open Record: 1:53.08 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Jr World Record: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2017)

FINA “A” Cut: 1:58.07

SwimSwam Preview – M200 Back

Podium:

Ryan Murphy, Cal – 1:55.01 Shaine Casas, Unattached – 1:55.46 Jack Aikins, Virginia – 1:56.29 Hunter Tapp, NC State – 1:56.79 Destin Lasco, Unattached – 1:57.31 Keaton Jones, Neptune – 1:57.97 Josh Zuchowski, FAST – 1:58.44 Sam Stewart, Unattached – 1:58.80

Shaine Casas, whose 1:55.57 in prelims this morning was the fastest performance in the world so far this year, got off to a quick start from lane 4. He flipped at 26.8 and 56.0 to lead 2016 Olympic champion Ryan Murphy by two-tenths at the halfway mark. Just behind the leaders was UVA’s Jack Aikins.

Murphy surged on the third 50, outsplitting Casas by half a second to lead 1:25.3 to 1:25.7 on the final wall. Murphy held the lead, through to the finish, winning with 1:55.01 to take over the top time in the world. Casas improved on his prelims time, and now ranks second with 1:55.46.