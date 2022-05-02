Winter Juniors Qualifier Cash Woolsey Commits to LSU (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Cash Woolsey, who swims for Coronado Swim Association-Team Elite near San Diego, California, has committed to join the LSU Tigers in the fall. Before moving to San Diego, Woolsey lived in Mandeville, Louisiana, just an hour outside of Baton Rouge, making this a homecoming of sorts.

Woolsey is primarily a sprint freestyler, though can also swim both fly and back. At the Mission Viejo Turkey Classic in November, Woolsey dropped new lifetime bests in both the 50 and 100 free, where he swam a 20.74 in the 50 and 45.69 in the 100. That swim in the 50 also qualified him for his first USA Swimming Winter Junior Championships.

Woolsey’s Top Times Include:

50 free: 20.74

100 free: 45.69

200 free: 1:39.63

100 back: 51.33

200 back: 1:52.18

100 fly: 51.33

Woolsey will be joining a rebuilding LSU Tiger program under head coach Rick Bishop, who just finished his first season in LSU. Woolsey will be joining the team’s top performing group, and Bishop’s specialty, the sprint group. Junior Brooks Curry swept the 50 and 100 free at this year’s NCAA Championships and, along with diver Juan Hernandez, led the Tigers to a 15th place finish at this year’s NCAA Championships.

The SEC is among the most competitive college swim conferences in the country, and Woolsey will have some improvements to make before he is ready to score individually at the conference level. It took a 19.89 in the 50 free, 43.62 in the 100 free and 1:35.44 in the 200 free to qualify for the B final at this year’s SEC Championships.

Woolsey will join Stuart Higdon, Carson Paul and Reese Voelkel in LSU’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.