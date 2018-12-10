Despite Appearing On Provisionals, No Sun Yang In Hangzhou

2018 14TH FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Despite Chinese Olympic champion Sun Yang appearing on the initial Provisional Entry List for the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships, enthusiasts around the world were skeptical that the 27-year-old would actually appear in Hangzhou. Even with the elite international competition taking place on his home nation soil, Sun rarely races short course, especially outside of domestic meets.

When we devised the men’s sprint freestyle preview, we specifically left Sun Yang out of the top 8, suspecting the freestyle ace would possibly wind up not competing. That has been confirmed by the fact Sun is missing from the just-published Entries Book (linked above), as well as the heat sheets for the 40om freestyle.

Despite holding China’s National Records across the 200m, 400m and 1500m freestyle in long course, Sun Yang holds zero National Records in short course, reflecting his racing format preference. Swimrankings lists Sun as having a 400 SCM freestyle PB of 3:37.10 from way back in 2014, with a 1500 SCM freestyle swim from 2009.

Below, you can see Sun Yang appearing in the initial Provisional Entries list:

And then below Sun Yang‘s name is absent from the Entries Book as they stand today, December 9th:

Old Man Chalmers

Is this meet being broadcasted anywhere aside from fina tv?

40 minutes ago
Swimming4silver

Olympic Channel perhaps? at least in the US.

23 minutes ago
Pvdh

For goodness sake….time to fire up another streaming free trial

9 minutes ago
Swimming4silver

i'll pass this year.. starting 3 am in the west coast..for next years worlds, ill do it.. but not for SC, sorry.

5 minutes ago

