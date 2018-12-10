Seebohm Tries 50 Breast On For Size In Hangzhou

2018 14TH FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center, Hangzhou, China

SCM

Among Australia’s 20-strong line-up named for the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China is 26-year-old Emily Seebohm, the never-say-die swimmer who has been on the Dolphins National Team since she was 14 years of age.

At the Aussie Short Course Championships, which served as the qualifying meet for Hangzhou, Seebohm collected an impressive 5 individual titles, including the 50m/100m/200m backstroke races, as well as the 100m/200m IM events. With her dominant performances in Melbourne, Seebohm raked in her 31st Australian short course national title, holding more than any other Australian swimmer in history.

With an impressive resumé behind her, Seebohm is trying a relatively newer event on for size in Hangzhou. Along with Aussie teammate Jessica Hansen, Seebohm is entered in the 50m breaststroke.

At the aforementioned Championships, Seebohm snared the bronze in the 50m breast with a time of 30.62. However, since then she’s been even quicker, producing 2 sub-30 second outings. She touched in 29.96 at the FINA World Cup in Budapest and 29.99 at the Tokyo stop.

Her 29.96 effort is positioned as #5 in the world, but swimmers Yuliya Efimova (#2) and Imogen Clark (#4) are both not competing at Short Course Worlds.

Seebohm will still have to contend with the likes of Jamaica’s Alia Atkinson, Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte and Finland’s Jenna Laukkanen, but the veteran has proven she is a fierce racer and anything can happen in a 50m race.